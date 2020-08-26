PEKIN — Clarksville picked up its first victory of the young season, edging host Eastern 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
The Generals received victories from Elijah Dowell at No. 1 singles and Ethan Neal at No. 2, as well as from their No. 2 doubles team of Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum. Dowell outlasted Owen Pickerill 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 while Neal triumphed 6-4, 6-4 and Reyer and Tatum won by the same score.
"We battled Pekin Eastern down to the last match on court," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "(It was) a tough come-from-behind win by our No. 1 singles player, Elijah Dowell, against a very good opponent. Our No. 2 singles player, Ethan Neal, also played a nice match. The doubles team of Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum continue their hot start with another win. We definitely improved today and I am excited about the three days of practice we have to make improvements."
CLARKSVILLE 3, at EASTERN 2
Singles: Elijah Dowell (C) d. Owen Pickerill 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Neal (C) d. Conner Fleming 6-4, 6-4; Eastern won by default.
Doubles: Cauy Motsinger-Dylan Beach (E) d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-3; Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum (C) d. Dustin Costin-Alex Fleming 6-4, 6-4.
PIRATES TOP WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown topped Scottsburg 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates swept the singles matches and also picked up a victory at No. 2 doubles. In singles, Michael Gillooly won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Alex Wright rallied to outlast Ryan Gibson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2. At No. 3, Dawson Boyd triumphed 7-5, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer was victorious 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3).
At CHARLESTOWN 4, SCOTTSBURG 1
Singles: Michael Gillooly (C) d. Cole Atha 6-3, 6-2; Alex Wright (C) d. Ryan Gibson 2-6, 6-4 7-6 (7-5); Dawson Boyd (C) d. David Gaffney 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Joe Neace-Jace Watson (S) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Eli Carr-Blake Drury 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3).
WILDCATS TOP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Fifth-ranked Jasper swept 30th-ranked Floyd Central 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the Knobs.
The Highlanders host Gibson Southern at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
REBELS SWEEP MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern swept New Washington 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
