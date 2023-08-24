CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville picked up its second win in two days with a 3-2 triumph over Eastern on Wednesday night.
"We are improving each match," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our No. 1 singles (player), Jaxson Brooks, was again a winner in straight sets to pick up another victory. Our No. 2 doubles, Peyton Wacker and Brody Hagan, won a three-set thriller to give us the win. As a team, we were battling at all spots, and up and down the lineup. Those matches could have gone either way. Great overall effort!"
Brooks defeated Dustin Costin 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while the Generals won No. 3 singles by default. At No. 2 doubles, Wacker and Hagan outlasted Hayden Lewis and Nolin Schmidt 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3.
CLARKSVILLE 3, EASTERN 2
Singles: Jaxson Brooks (C) d. Dustin Costin 6-4, 6-3; Alex Fleming (E) d. Luke Tyler 7-5, 7-5; Clarksville wins No. 3 singles by default.
Doubles: Caden Laughmiller-Boone Miller (E) d. Jeremiah Freeman-Tavian Utrera 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Peyton Wacker-Brody Hagan (C) d. Hayden Lewis-Nolin Schmidt 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3.
JASPER EDGES FLOYD
JASPER — Host Jasper outlasted Floyd Central 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in a matchup of Top 15 boys' tennis teams in the state.
The rematch of last year's Jasper Semistate final, which the Highlanders won 3-2, came down to No. 2 doubles. There, the No. 13 Wildcats defeated No. 7 Floyd in three sets.
.
JASPER 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Trey Gutsell 6-1, 6-1; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Joel Levy 6-3, 6-0; Elliott Rowling (J) d. Preston Bickel 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Jasper d. Brady Bilsland-Luke Allen 6-0, 6-0; Jasper d. Alex Eichenberger-Joseph Howell 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
