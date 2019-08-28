CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville boys' tennis team picked up its first win of the season, defeating visiting Eastern 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Dakota Capps led the Generals with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 singles, while Ethan Neal won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Terry Morgan and Jalen Reyer won in three sets at No. 1 while Aidan Craig and Jake Cummings were victorious 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
"Dakota Capps continues his strong start and we are finally starting to get our doubles to play better," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Ethan Neal did a great job at 3 singles today. The team continues to improve and we look forward to watching them progress as the season continues."
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Owen Pickerill (E) d. Elijah Dowell 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; Dakota Capps (C) d. Tucker Chism 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Neal (C) d. Conner Felming 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Terry Morgan-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Cauy Motsinger-Dylan Beach 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Aidan Craig-Jake Cummings (C) d. Easton Jones-Jacob McClellan 6-3, 6-4.
.
HORNETS STAY PERFECT WITH 4-1 WIN
CORYDON — Henryville remained unbeaten with a 4-1 win at Corydon Central on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets swept the singles matches. Zidon Coats won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Dawson Hope triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Zerach Coats was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Meanwhile, Xavier Coats and Taylor Guthrie won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Henryville (3-0) hosts Austin next Wednesday.
.
HENRYVILLE 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Peyton Adams 6-0, 6-0; Dawson Hope (H) d. Jacob Eve 6-1, 6-1; Zerach Coats (H) d. Alton Adams 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jake Fields-Zeke Hansen (CC) d. Sam Guernsey-Drew Lindley 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Xavier Coats-Taylor Guthrie (H) d. Cooper Desmond-Cooper Shire 6-0, 6-2.
.
PIRATES SWEEP WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown blanked host Scottsburg 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Ryan Gibson at No. 1 singles. All of Charlestown's other triumphs came in straight sets, including Michael Gilooly (No. 2) and Dawson Boyd (No. 3) in singles and Chase Wray and Brandon Broady (No. 1) and Clayton Rothbauer and Kyle Craig (No. 2) in doubles.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, SCOTTSBURG 0
Singles: Alex Wright d. Ryan Gibson 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Michael Gilooly d. David Gaffaney 6-2, 6-1; Dawson Boyd d. Blake Drury 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady d. Eli Carr-Cole Atha 6-1, 6-3; Clayton Rothbauer-Kyle Craig d. Donald Arbuckle-Covin Ray 6-0, 6-3.
.
BRAVES BLANK COUGARS
BORDEN — Host Borden didn't drop a set in its 5-0 victory over North Harrison on Wednesday.
Mason LaGrange led the Braves with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles while Mason Carter and Kaden Holmes each triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
Also for Borden (2-2), A.J. Agnew and Zane Stotts won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Sterling Mikel and Ryan Adams triumphed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Mason LaGrange d. Joe Davis 6-0, 6-3; Mason Carter d. Parker Rhodes 6-0, 6-0; Kaden Holmes d. Caleb Duval 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Zane Stotts d. Jonathan Seitz-Logan Martin 6-2, 7-5; Sterling Mikel-Ryan Adams d. Dawson Allen-Riley Hoehn 6-3, 6-0.
