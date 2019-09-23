NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central didn't drop a set en route to a 5-0 sweep of host New Albany in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday.
Connor Mason led the way with a 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Gabe Cora triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Jake Thompson was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aaron Seay and Joe Lincoln triumphed 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2.
In other HHC tourney action, host Jeffersonville clipped Columbus East 4-1.
In Wednesday's semifinals, the Highlanders will host Bedford North Lawrence, which blanked Madison 5-0, while the Red Devils will play at Seymour (12-1), which swept Jennings County 5-0.
PIRATES EDGE BRAVES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown pulled out a couple of close matches to outlast Brownstown Central 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
"A real good win," Pirates coach Scott Matthews said. "We showed toughness mentally."
At No. 2 singles, Alex Wright rallied for a 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-4 triumph while Dawson Boyd was victorious 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 2.
The Pirates (10-3, 6-1) play at Henryville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CHARLESTOWN 4, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 1
Singles: Ethan Isaacs (BC) d. Michael Gillooly 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Alex Wright (C) d. Ethan Davis 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-4; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Kelian East 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady (C) d. Reece Carlin-Griffin Stidam 6-2, 6-3; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Trent Luedeman-Cole Shasteem 6-0, 7-6 (8-6).
GENERALS BEAT PANTHERS
CORYDON — Clarksville cruised to a 4-1 win over host Corydon Central in MSC action Monday.
The Generals swept the singles matches. Elijah Dowell won 5-7, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Dakota Capps cruised 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Ethan Neal triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
At No. 2 doubles, Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan were victorious 6-3, 6-1.
"Our singles players came out aggressive and were dominant," Clarksville coach Steve Welcher said. "Our number two doubles finally played aggressive throughout the whole match. This was a good team win."
The Generals are scheduled to play at Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLARKSVILLE 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Singles: Elijah Dowell (C) d. Zeke Hansen 5-7, 6-0, 6-0; Dakota Capps (C) d. Alton Adams 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Neal (C) d. Sam Cox 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Peyton-Jake Fields (CC) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Jacob Eve-Oliver Fink 6-3, 6-1.
