FLOYD KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its 35th consecutive sectional title Friday afternoon.
The host Highlanders dropped just one set in a 5-0 win over North Harrison in the Floyd Central Sectional final.
Isaac Anderton led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Ben Lammert triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 at No. 2 while Riley Doddridge was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, both Floyd teams triumphed 6-0, 6-0. Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi won by that score at No. 1 while Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller followed suit at No. 2.
The Highlanders will face New Albany at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Floyd Central Regional semifinals.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Friday's final
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Isaac Anderton d. Joe Davis 6-1, 6-0; Ben Lammert d. Johnathon Seitz 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Riley Doddridge d. Gavin Bigham 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi d. Jakob Hoyer-Zach Miller 6-0, 6-0; Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Logan Martin-Dawson Allen 6-0, 6-0.
'DOGS CLAIM 18TH STRAIGHT SECTIONAL
NEW ALBANY — New Albany made it 18 sectional titles in a row Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs beat Lanesville 5-0 in the New Albany Sectional final. New Albany advances to take on Floyd Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Floyd Central Regional.
Friday, John Fulmer led the way for the 'Dogs with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. JT Zimmerman followed with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 while Cooper Anderson was victorious 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Noah Johnson and Gavin Hamilton won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Ben Siegel and Carson Chandler triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Friday's final
NEW ALBANY 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: John Fulmer d. J. Crosby 6-0, 6-1; JT Zimmerman d. D. Teeter 6-0, 6-2; Cooper Anderson d. B. Austin 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton d. T. Tidstrom-E. Patterson 6-1, 6-0; Ben Siegel-Carson Chandler d. L. Campbell-J. Albers 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
