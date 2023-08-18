LANESVILLE — Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 win at Lanesville on Thursday afternoon.
The Highlanders won all five matches in straight sets and only dropped one game in singles.
Senior Ben Lammert led the way for Floyd with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ben Austin at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge defeated Nate Anderton by the same score at No. 2 while Preston Bickel won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Luke Allen and Brady Bilsland won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Joseph Howell and Alex Eichenbarger triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Nate Anderton 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Aiden Herley 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland d. Landon Campbell-Dayton Campbell 6-4, 6-2; Joseph Howell-Alex Eichenberger d. Austin Graves-Ian Crawford 6-2, 6-2.
.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany defeated Jennings County 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Cooper Anderson led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
Meanwhile Ben Seigel and Blaine Hamilton triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
.
NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Singles: Parker Bales (JC) d. Sam Seigel 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Ryan Shuck 6-2, 6-1; Asher Chaudhary (NA) d. Isaac Lightner 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Ben Seigel-Blaine Hamilton (NA) d. Brady Sentz-Ty Zohrlaut 6-2, 6-1; Caleb Bradshaw-Sarosh Chaudary (NA) d. Cole Skinner-Rider Ruddick 6-0, 6-3.
.
BRAVES OUTLAST EAGLES
BORDEN — Host Borden edged Austin 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Kasym Nash triumphed 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2.
In doubles, Kylan Nash and John Hutt won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 3, AUSTIN 2
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Javen Smith (A) 6-1, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Grayson Squires (A) 6-2, 7-5; Brayden Furnish (A) d. Brady Peine (B) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Brooks Swank- Xander Richie (A) d. Will Banet-Zander Keith (B) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Kylan Nash-John Hutt (B) d. Cason Swank-Mason Barger (A) 6-1, 6-0.
.
OWLS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Seymour topped Providence 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.