MUNSTER — Seventh-ranked Floyd Central edged No. 8, and host, Munster 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders swept the singles matches en route to victory in a matchup between the two programs with the state’s longest current sectional championship streaks (the Mustangs have won 42 in a row and Floyd has captured 36 straight).
“Overall, I couldn’t be more proud for everyone on our team this weekend,” said senior Ben Lammert, whose squad also won 4-1 at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) on Friday evening. “None of us even played amazing, but we gave it all we had and it definitely showed, as we went on to go 2-0 on the weekend.”
Riley Doddrige and Preston Bickel picked up the first two points for the Highlanders. Doddridge triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Bickel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
Lammert clinched the victory for Floyd Central with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 triumph over Jose Foster at No. 1.
“I just felt that I had better stamina and stayed in it when I needed,” Lammert said. “My serve was a huge factor contributing to my success. In the third set, I got down love-40 (in the sixth) game and then broke his serve, which put me at 5-1. That gave me a lot of confidence to lastly win the set to secure the match.”
“There’s no question that Lammert has the talent to compete with the other top players in this state, but what impressed me even more today was the equanimity he displayed after losing the second set,” Floyd coach Mark Haviland said.
The Highlanders dropped both doubles matches, but each went three sets.
‘DOGS TAKE 6TH AT JEFF INVITE
JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany placed sixth while the host Red Devils tied for seventh-place in the two-day Jeffersonville Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
Columbus North and Zionsville tied for first with 37 points, but the Bull Dogs took home the team title thanks to their victory at No. 1 singles. Jasper was third (32) while Bloomington North (26) and Delta rounded out the top five. The Bulldogs tallied 12 points — five ahead of Jeff and Franklin Central.
WARRIORS PLACE 7TH
RAMSEY — Christian Academy placed seventh in Saturday’s North Harrison Invitational.
Devin Killion, Zach Hamby, Landon Smith, Lucas Justice, Leyden Pavlica and Isaiah Gilbert picked up wins for the Warriors.
