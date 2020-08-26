BLOOMINGTON — The visiting Floyd Central boys’ tennis team, which is ranked 30th in the state, knocked off No. 23 Bloomington South 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders picked up victories from Gabe Cora and Cole Anderton in singles. At No. 1, Cora won the first set against Michael Asplund 7-6 (7-1) and was leading 4-0 in the second before Asplund defaulted. Anderton cruised 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
Floyd also received a 6-3, 6-3 victory from its No. 2 doubles team of Landon Hodges and Braden Poe.
The Highlanders host Jasper at 5:30 p.m. today.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 2
Singles: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Michael Asplund 7-6 (7-1), 4-0 (def.); Chris Lian (BS) d. Isaac Anderton 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; Cole Anderton (FC) d. Evan Kantor 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Marcel Borhi-Ethan Uhls (BS) d. Colin Jacobi-Nolan Witsman 6-2, 7-5; Landon Hodges-Braden Poe (FC) d. John Beggs-Sahil Desai 6-3, 6-3.
HORNETS TOP GENERALS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville edged short-handed Clarksville 3-2 Tuesday.
“We pulled this one out thanks to some tough play at No. 1 doubles and a big win at No. 2 singles. We were just a little outmatched at the other positions tonight,” Hornets coach Seth Caudill said.
HENRYVILLE 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Elijah Dowell (C) d. Zerach Coats 7-5, 6-3; Eli Kleinert (H) d. Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-4; Gabe Ramsey (H) wins by default.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Terry Morgan-Aiden Craig 6-2, 6-1; Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum(C) d. Taylor Guthrie-Logan Holland 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
BRAVES TAME LIONS
BORDEN — Borden celebrated its Senior Night with a 4-1 victory over visiting Salem on Tuesday.
For the Braves, seniors C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while senior Zane Stotts teamed up with freshman Kasym Nash for a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 doubles.
Meanwhile Mason Carter won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and A.J. Agnew triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
BORDEN 4, SALEM 1
Singles: Mason Carter (B) d. Mason Dillon 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Albertson (S) d. Kaden Holmes lost 6-4, 3-6, 12-8; AJ Agnew (B) d. Josh Burton 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: CJ Colley-Ryan Adams (B) d. Holden Collins-Jacob Rose 6-1, 6-2; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash (B) d. Drew Stout-Colton Wheeler 6-3, 6-2.
PIONEERS DOWN DRAGONS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence outlasted visiting Silver Creek 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers received victories from Alex Kemp and Jacob Kaiser at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, as well as Michael Hamm and Landon Kruer at No. 1 doubles and Sam Bowles and Alex Barnett at No. 2 doubles.
WARRIORS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Christian Academy swept host New Washington 5-0 on Tuesday to improve to 2-2 on the season.
