FLOYDS KNOBS — The 14th-ranked Floyd Central boys' tennis team celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Ben Raymer triumphed 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Owen Law 6-4, 6-4; Riley Doddridge d. Parker Bales 6-1, 6-3; Preston Bickel d. Janne Sebastian 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Justin Ramey-Ryan Schuck 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Nate Hynes-Ben Raymer d. Alex Leach-Ty Zohrlaut 7-5, 6-2.
BRAVES STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Borden blanked host Henryville 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the unbeaten Braves (10-0, 3-0) by outlasting Carson Conrey 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi defeated Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Kylan Nash downed Logan Holland by the same score at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner defeated Braydon Dobbs and Cade Riley 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet beat Gilbert Bridges and Gavin Brucker 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Carson Conrey 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Judd Missi d. Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash d. Logan Holland 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Braydon Dobbs-Cade Riley (H) 6-1, 6-4; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Gilbert Bridges-Gavin Brucker (H) 6-1, 6-0.
PIRATES TAME MUSTANGS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed New Washington 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up wins on the court from Jackson Snelling at No. 1 singles and from Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle at No. 1 doubles. Charlestown also won two matches by forfeit.
Isaac Lentz scored the Mustangs' point with a win at No. 2 singles.
CHARLESTOWN 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Singles: Jackson Snelling (C) d. Colin Brown 6-2, 6-3; Isaac Lentz (NW) d. Cash Burke 6-2, 7-5; Devon Lockhart (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle (C) d. Trey Snow-Jacob Gay 6-1, 6-1; Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson (C) won by forfeit.
