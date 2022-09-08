PoeMueller.jpg

Floyd Central’s Braden Poe, left, and Jeremy Mueller, right, are teaming up at No. 1 doubles this season for the Highlanders.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

FLOYDS KNOBS — The 14th-ranked Floyd Central boys' tennis team celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Wednesday afternoon. 

Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Ben Raymer triumphed 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 0

     Singles: Ben Lammert d. Owen Law 6-4, 6-4; Riley Doddridge d. Parker Bales 6-1, 6-3; Preston Bickel d. Janne Sebastian 6-1, 6-0. 

     Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Justin Ramey-Ryan Schuck 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Nate Hynes-Ben Raymer d. Alex Leach-Ty Zohrlaut 7-5, 6-2. 

.

BRAVES STING HORNETS

HENRYVILLE — Borden blanked host Henryville 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday afternoon. 

AJ Agnew led the way for the unbeaten Braves (10-0, 3-0) by outlasting Carson Conrey 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi defeated Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Kylan Nash downed Logan Holland by the same score at No. 3. 

In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner defeated Braydon Dobbs and Cade Riley 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet beat Gilbert Bridges and Gavin Brucker 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. 

.

BORDEN 5, HENRYVILLE 0

     Singles: AJ Agnew d. Carson Conrey 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Judd Missi d. Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash d. Logan Holland 6-0, 6-0.

     Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Braydon Dobbs-Cade Riley (H) 6-1, 6-4; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Gilbert Bridges-Gavin Brucker (H) 6-1, 6-0.

.

PIRATES TAME MUSTANGS

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed New Washington 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Pirates picked up wins on the court from Jackson Snelling at No. 1 singles and from Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle at No. 1 doubles. Charlestown also won two matches by forfeit. 

Isaac Lentz scored the Mustangs' point with a win at No. 2 singles. 

.

CHARLESTOWN 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1

     Singles: Jackson Snelling (C) d. Colin Brown 6-2, 6-3; Isaac Lentz (NW) d. Cash Burke 6-2, 7-5; Devon Lockhart (C) won by forfeit. 

     Doubles: Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle (C) d. Trey Snow-Jacob Gay 6-1, 6-1; Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson (C) won by forfeit. 

 

Tags

Trending Video