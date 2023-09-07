NORTH VERNON —The 15th-ranked Floyd Central boys’ tennis team rolled to a 5-0 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Preston Bickel triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Luke Allen and Brady Bilsland won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Andy Frazier and Gavin Hudson triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 in their varsity debut.
Floyd Central (6-2) will visit No. 13 Culver Academies on Friday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Parker Bales 6-1, 6-1; Riley Doddridge d. Isaac Lightner 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Gavin Low 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland d. Ryan Schuck-Ty Zohrlaut 6-2, 6-2; Andy Frazier-Gavin Hudson d. Cole Skinner-Ridder Ruddick 6-0, 6-2.
.
BRAVES BLANK HORNETS
BORDEN — Host Borden blanked Henryville 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Wednesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the Braves (10-0, 3-0) with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Nehemiah Ramsey at No. 1 singles while Kasym Nash defeated Isaac Hamby 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Brady Peine won No. 3 by forfeit.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and John Hutt triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Nehemiah Ramsey (H) 6-1, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Isaac Hamby (H) 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Gilbert Bridges and Brody White (H) 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash and John Hutt (B) d. Dylan O’Bannon and Dustin O’Bannon (H) 6-1, 6-2.
.
DRAGONS DOWN PIONEERS
SELLERSBURG — Twenty-ninth-ranked Silver Creek topped visiting Providence 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons with a 6-0, 6-0 win over mason Chanley at No. 1 singles. Brennan Cooper outlasted Griffin Rodski 6-0 7-5.
PIRATES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown downed New Washington 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates didn’t drop a set in the victory.
Jackson Snelling led the way with a win at No. 1 singles while Maddox Warren and Leyton Guernsey followed suit at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
In doubles, Trevor Rothbauer and Ryan Sipes won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.