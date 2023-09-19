SEYMOUR — Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 win at Seymour in a first-round match of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel was victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Joseph Howell and Alex Eichenberger won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Luke Allen and Brady Bilsland triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 2.
Floyd Central (11-5) will visit Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an HHC semifinal.
HHC TOURNAMENT
First round
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SEYMOUR 0
Singles: Ben Lammert de. Joe Schmidt 6-1, 6-1; Riley Doddridge d. Parker Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Carter Stein 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Joseph Howell-Alex Eichenberger d. Shun Takeuchi-Joel Stevens 6-2, 6-2; Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland d. Drew Handlosen-Xavier DuBois 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
BRAVES BLANK PIONEERS
BORDEN — Host Borden remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over Providence on Monday.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves (15-0) with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Luke Banet at No. 1 singles. Kasym Nash won by the same score at No. 2 while Brady Peine defeated Mason Chanley 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith outlasted Foster Nash and Cooper Nash 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) while Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick topped Griffin Rodski and Gage Christmas 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Judd Missi d. Luke Banet 6-0, 6-0; Kasym Nash d. Harrison Folz 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine d. Mason Chanley 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith d. Foster Nash-Cooper Nash 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8); Kylan Nash-Parker Rarick d. Griffin Rodski-Gage Christmas 6-4, 6-4.
BRAVES EDGE PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Brownstown Central downed Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates' two points came from Jackson Snelling at No. 1 singles and the duo of Ryan Sipes and Trevor Rothbauer at No. 1 doubles.
PANTHERS EDGE GENERALS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central edged Clarksville 3-2 match Monday afternoon.
Both of the Generals' points came in singles. Jaxson Brooks outlasted Devon Murphy 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 at No. 1 while Tavian Utrera triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
"We lost a close one tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our number one (singles player) Jaxson Brooks came back and won a tight three-setter, and our number three, Tavian Utrera, was dominant in straight sets. We have to do more work with our doubles teams."
CORYDON CENTRAL 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Jaxson Brooks (C) d. Devon Murphy 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Dylan Adams (CC) d. Luke Tyler 6-3, 6-1; Tavian Utrera (C) d. Evan Casabella 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Landon Waynesscott-Brogan Teeter (CC) d. Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker 6-1, 6-3; Grant Lindemare-T-Mac Wilkinson (CC) d. Brody Hagan-Drake Rupprecht 6-1, 6-0.
REBELS EDGE WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting South Central edged Christian Academy 3-2 Monday afternoon.
EAGLES BLANK MUSTANGS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville blanked New Washington 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Monday afternoon.
