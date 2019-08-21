CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central didn't drop a set on its way to a 5-0 win over host Providence on Wednesday afternoon.
Connor Mason led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Michael Hamm at No. 1 singles. Gabe Cora added a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, while Isaac Anderton posted a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse outlasted Gavin Galligan and Landon Kruer 6-2, 6-3 while Joe Lincoln and Cole Anderton triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
"The nice thing about playing the toughest match on your schedule first is that it gets easier from here," Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. "We played one of the best teams in the state and they exposed our weaknesses. The boys were mentioning things they could do better and our captain urged the team to pick one to two things to focus on improving over the next couple of weeks. From the coach's view, I was pleased with our effort, but we didn't make the shots necessary to beat a top team. Double faults, loose volleys and missed returns kept us from being a serious threat on any court today."
Providence hosts Seymour today. Floyd (3-0), meanwhile, plays at Cathedral at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Connor Mason d. Michael Hamm 6-1, 6-0; Gabe Cora d. Sam Bowles 6-2, 6-1; Isaac Anderton d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alex Poe-Eric Whitehouse d. Gavin Galligan-Landon Kruer 6-2, 6-3; Joe Lincoln-Cole Anderton d. Jake Rodski-Alex Kemp 6-1, 6-3.
.
PANTHERS CLIPS MUSTANGS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central edged New Washington 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in the Mustangs' season-opener.
New Wash plays at North Harrison on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.