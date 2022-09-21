FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central boys’ tennis team swept visiting Jeffersonville 5-0 in a semifinal of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jaden Wells at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge downed Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel defeated Matthew Lowe by the same score at No. 3.
In doubles, Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller defeated Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Joseph Howell downed Ryan Crawford and Connor Seifried 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Floyd Central will host the Seymour-Jennings County winner at 5 p.m. Friday in the HHC tourney final.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s semifinal
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Jaden Wells 6-0, 6-2; Riley Doddridge d. Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Matthew Lowe 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker 6-1, 6-1; Nate Hynes-Joseph Howell d. Ryan Crawford-Connor Seifried 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES STING HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Henryville 4-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up three points in singles and one in doubles.
Dawson Boyd outlasted Carson Conrey in three sets at No. 1 singles while Jackson Snelling and Ryan Sipes each won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Also, Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle triumphed at No. 2 doubles.
The Hornets’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Braydon Dobbs and Cade Riley won in straight sets.
EAGLES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville swept Clarksville 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
“(Going in) I thought this was a close match that would go either way depending on who won that first set. With it being one of the hottest playing days of the year, I was right,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “After we lost three tough first sets, we fought hard but wilted after that. I’m really proud of how hard they continued to battle until the final point.”
At No. 1 singles, Jon Albers outlasted Ethan Neal 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 while Ben Austin downed Saul Tatum 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2. At No. 3, Jack Crosby defeated Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
LANESVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Jon Albers d. Ethan Neal 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Ben Austin d. Saul Tatum 7-5, 6-2; Jack Crosby d. Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
Doubles: Dayton Campbell-Dawson Teeter d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-0; Lanesville won No. 2 by forfeit.
