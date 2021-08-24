HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville topped Clarksville 4-1 Tuesday evening.
The Hornets were led by Zidon Coats, who won 6-0, 6-0 over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Sam Guernsey topped Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-4 while Logan Holland triumphed 6-2, 6-4 over Pau Martinez at No. 3.
In doubles, Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs outlasted Jalen Reyer and Saul Tatum 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 at No. 1.
“This was a great team win for us tonight,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “We’ve been down two to three varsity players for the last week and our guys really stepped up and played well tonight.”
The Generals’ lone victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Aidan Craig and Elijah Dowell downed Bradley Eickholtz and Cade Riley 6-2, 6-0.
“We lost to a scrappy, tough Henryville team,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “The match was tight and could have gone either way on three courts. We played much better, but we must figure out how to start faster and close out tight matches. As a team, we have gotten better and made strides in the right direction.”
HENRYVILLE 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-0; Sam Guernsey (H) d. Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-4; Logan Holland (H) d. Pau Martinez 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs (H) d. Jalen Reyer-Saul Tatum 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; Aidan Craig-Elijah Dowell (C) d. Bradley Eickholtz-Cade Riley 6-2, 6-0.
DRAGONS EDGE PIONEERS
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek outlasted Providence 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
