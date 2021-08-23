CORYDON — Henryville outlasted host Corydon Central 3-2 Monday afternoon.
For the Hornets, Zidon Coats won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Sam Guernsey triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2. Meanwhile Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Henryville hosts Clarksville today.
HENRYVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Ryan Hamilton 6-1, 6-0; Sam Guernsey (H) d. Cooper Shireman 6-2, 6-3; Sam Cox(C) d. Darin Montgomery 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs (H) d. Kvalheim-Wolfe 6-1, 6-1; Wiley-Wilkinson (C) d. Bradley Eickholtz-Riley 6-0, 7-5.
.
PIRATES BLANK REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Charlestown rolled to a 5-0 sweep at South Central on Monday afternoon.
Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd triumphed 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 while Jackson Snelling rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Nate Smith and Jacob Whitten won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 while Nick Broady and Ryan Sipes were victorious 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Alex Wright d. Ty Jones 6-2, 6-1; Dawson Boyd d. Craig Simpson 7-5, 6-3; Jackson Snelling d. Brian Coffman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten d. Ethan Hedden-Colin Cunningham 6-4, 6-3; Nick Broady-Ryan Sipes d. Carson Ridge-Peyton Tyrell 6-3, 6-1.
.
EAGLES TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Austin ousted Clarksville 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Elijah Dowell triumphed 6-0, 6-0.
"We lost to a good Austin team tonight," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "As a team, we have gotten better, but we're still not putting it totally together in matches yet."
.
AUSTIN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Cameron Richey (A) d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-3; Elijah Dowell (C) d. Brooks Swank 6-0, 6-0; Austin won by default.
Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Jacob Campbell (A) d. Aidan Craig-Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-0; Nick Henderson/Parker Bruce (A) d. Jalen Reyer-Pau Martinez 6-3, 6-2.
.
DEVILS DOWN MUSTANGS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville blanked New Washington 5-0 Monday afternoon at the Mark Reilly Tennis Complex.
For the Red Devils, Hayden Boseker beat Colin Brown 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Ryan Sumler downed Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Jeff won the other three matches by forfeit.
"Me and Hayden came out and we did our thing,” Sumler said. “I think we both did a really good job. We just came out and executed what coach told us to do.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Hayden Boseker d. Colin Brown 6-3, 6-0; Ryan Sumler d. Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0; Jeffersonville won by forfeit.
Doubles: Jeff won both by forfeit.
