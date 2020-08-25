HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville didn’t drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of Corydon Central on Monday.
Zerach Coats led the Hornets with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Eli Kleinert and Gabe Ramsey didn’t drop a game in their wins at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
At No. 1 doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey triumphed 6-1, 6-1 while Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
“We played a pretty clean match tonight against a young Corydon team,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “I was glad to see our guys keep the intensity up throughout the match. We’re still a fairly young team too and we have several new varsity players in the lineup, so it’s great to see them getting the season started with a few wins.”
The Hornets (2-0) host Clarksville at 5 p.m. today.
HENRYVILLE 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Zerach Coats d. Ryan Hamilton 6-1, 6-2; Eli Kleinert d. Eli Kvalheim 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Ramsey d. Connor Freed 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey d. Cooper Desmond-Sam Cox 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs d. Grant Shartzer-Cooper Shireman 6-0, 6-1.
PIRATES BLANK REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown didn’t lose a set in a 5-0 sweep of South Central on Monday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while Michael Gillooly outlasted Evan Schoen 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 at No. 2. Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Charlestown was victorious by default at No. 2 doubles.
CHARLESTOWN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Alex Wright d. Ty Jones 6-0, 6-0; Michael Gillooly d. Evan Schoen 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Clayton Rothbauer d. Ethan Hedden 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling d. Dawson O’Conner-Craig Simpson 6-1, 6-4; Nate Smith-Nick Broady won by forfeit.
EAGLES CLIP GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin clipped Clarksville 5-0 in the Generals’ season-opener Monday.
The Eagles won four matches in straight sets and the other by default. Clarksville’s closest match was at No. 3 singles, where Jacob Campbell outlasted Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
“Overall, I thought we played a fairly competitive first match of the season,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “There were some real bright spots in the play of Jaylen Reyer at No. 3 singles, battling to two tiebreaks in his first singles match, and start, ever. Our No. 1 doubles (Terry Morgan and Saul Tatum) were also very competitive. I look for my Nos. 1 and 2 singles players to settle their nerves and play better (today). Also, we are looking forward to the return of Aiden Craig to the lineup.”
AUSTIN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Garvin Parker d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2; Brendan Hanner d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Campbell d. Jalen Reyer 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Cam Richey d. Terry Morgan-Saul Tatum 6-4, 6-3; Austin won by default.
