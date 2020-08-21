HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville opened its season with a 5-0 sweep of South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference match.
"Our guys played pretty well tonight for the first match of the season. Several guys got their first varsity start and their first varsity win. I was happy to see our guys battle when things got tight," Hornets coach Seth Caudill said.
Zerach Coats led the way for Henryville with a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Eli Kleinert outlasted Craig Simpson 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 while Gabe Ramsey picked up a victory by default at No. 3.
In doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Logan Holland triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 2.
HENRYVILLE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Zerach Coats d. Ty Jones 6-0, 6-4; Eli Kleinert d. Craig Simpson 6-4, 5-7, 7-5; Gabe Ramsey wins by default.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey d. Dawson O'Connor-Evan Schoen 6-2, 6-4; Taylor Guthrie-Logan Holland d. Collin Cunningham-Ethan Hedden 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.
PIONEERS EDGE OWLS
SEYMOUR — Providence picked up two wins in singles, and one in doubles, to edge host Seymour 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory from Alex Kemp at No. 2 singles; a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 triumph from Jacob Kaiser at No. 3 singles and a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win from Landon Kruer and Michael Hamm at No. 1 doubles.
"This was a match we really wanted. Seymour beat us last year with a foreign exchange student, so we wanted revenge this year," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "It was a very close match. I loved seeing our guys battle back in many spots."
The Pioneers (1-1) next play Bloomington South and Franklin on Saturday.
PIRATES CLIP CAI
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown slipped past Christian Academy 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Alex Wright blanked Nate Whitten 6-0, 6-0 while Clayton Rothbauer topped Sam Wright 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. At No. 2 doubles Nate Smith and Nick Broady posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
For the Warriors, Caleb Doss downed Michael Gillooly 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles while Myles Morgan and Ethan Sanders topped Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
CHARLESTOWN 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Singles: Caleb Doss (CAI) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Alex Wright (C) d. Nate Whitten 6-0, 6-0; Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Sam Wright 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Myles Morgan-Ethan Sanders (CAI) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-4; Nate Smith-Nick Broady (C) d. Layton Pavlic-Eric Maniz 6-0, 6-0.
