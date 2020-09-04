HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville topped Eastern 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Hornets picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and on both doubles courts. At No. 2 singles, Eli Kleinert triumphed 6-3,4-6, 6-4 while Gabe Ramsey was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3. Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover triumphed 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
"I was glad to see us get the win tonight. We really had to work hard at a couple of positions to get it done," Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. "Luckily Gabe Ramsey gave us a little breathing room, picking up a big win at No. 3 singles."
HENRYVILLE 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Owen Pickerill (E) d. Zerach Coats 6-0, 6-2; Eli Kleinert (H) d. Conner Fleming 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Gabe Ramsey (H) d. Jacob McClellan 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Cavy Motsinger 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover (H) d. Dustin Costin-Alex Fleming 7-5, 6-1.
PIONEERS BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence swept host Clarksville 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Alex Kemp led the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elijah Dowell at No. 1 singles. Alex Barnett downed Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Providence won No. 3 singles by default.
In doubles, Jake Rodski and Landon Kruer topped Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Jacob Harbeson and Jacob Kaiser outlasted Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
"Overall, I thought we played a fairly competitive match," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "There were some bright spots in the play of No. 2 doubles, Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum, battling but lost a tight three-setter. I also thought No. 1 singles Elijah Dowell played fairly well, losing in a tight two sets. We have to continue closing the gap on being more confident and lots more aggressive, if we are going to maximize our potential."
PROVIDENCE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Alex Kemp d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2; Alex Barnett d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-0; Providence won by default.
Doubles: Jake Rodski-Landon Kruer d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Harbeson-Jacob Kaiser d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
'DOGS DOWN BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting New Albany outlasted Borden 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
