BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: New Albany, Floyd Central continue their sectional streaks

NEW ALBANY — New Albany made it 19 in a row Friday.
The host Bulldogs blanked Lanesville 5-0 in the championship of the New Albany Sectional. It’s the 19th consecutive sectional title, and 34th overall, for New Albany.
“It’s great to continue that streak,” senior John Fulmer said. “I think it’s big for the school, a big morale boost for the younger guys just knowing that they’ve got to keep this up so even when we’re gone this is a long tradition that they can keep up.”
The Bulldogs will face Floyd Central, which won its 36th straight sectional title Friday, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in one semifinal of the Silver Creek Regional. Jeffersonville will take on Borden at the same time in the other semi. The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday, Fulmer led the way for New Albany with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Sam Seigel triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 while Cooper Anderson outlasted Jack Crosby 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ben Seigel and Gavin Hamilton won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Blaine Hamilton and Caleb Bradshaw beat Marcus Hadley and Landon Campbell 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 2.
“Me and my partner, we played pretty well. We took care of business pretty quick,” senior Gavin Hamilton said.
Next up for the ‘Dogs will be the Highlanders, who swept them 5-0 Aug. 16 in the Knobs.
“It was a rough match for us earlier this season,” Fulmer said. “I think we can turn that around later on next week in regionals.”
“I think if we play as a team, and together, we’ll do fine,” Hamilton added.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Friday’s final
NEW ALBANY 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: John Fulmer d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-1; Sam Seigel d. Johnathan Albers 6-0, 6-2; Cooper Anderson d. Jack Crosby 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Doubles: Ben Seigel-Gavin Hamilton d. Dayton Campbell-Dawson Teeter 6-2, 6-1; Blaine Hamilton-Caleb Bradshaw d. Marcus Hadley-Landon Campbell 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
FLOYD CLAIMS 36TH STRAIGHT
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central clinched its 36th straight sectional title Friday.
The host Highlanders only dropped two games en route to a 5-0 sweep of North Harrison in the final of the Floyd Central Sectional.
“I’m feeling good about the postseason. The team and I are enthusiastic about regionals next week,” Floyd senior Jeremy Mueller said.
Ben Lammert led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Preston Bickel prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Braden Poe and Mueller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Joseph Howell were victorious by the same score at No. 2.
“We came prepared. We want to take this momentum into next week’s regional matchups,” Hynes said.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Friday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Zach Miller 6-0, 6-1; Riley Doddridge d. Jakob Hoyer 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Mason Swarens 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Dawson Allen-Jace Martin 6-0, 6-0; Nate Hynes-Joseph Howell d. Blake Kellems-Colten Smith 6-0, 6-0.