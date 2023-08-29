EVANSVILLE — Host and 29th-ranked Evansville Memorial outlasted No. 13 Floyd Central 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers won two of the three singles matches and picked up one point in doubles to earn the victory.
For Floyd Central, Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles while Joseph Howell and Alex Eichenberger were victorious 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Patrick Pickering (EM) d. Ben Lammert 7-5, 6-1; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Vincent Dewees 6-4, 7-5; Carson Newton (EM) d. Preston Bickel 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Luke Woodyard-Zach Woodyard (EM) d. Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland 6-2, 6-4; Joseph Howell-Alex Eichenberger (FC) d. Kenny Dilger-Prince Samuel 6-0, 7-5.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BORDEN — Host Borden downed Charlestown 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves (6-0) with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jackson Snelling at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 Kasym Nash triumphed 6-0, 6-0 while Brady Peine was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and John Hutt triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Jackson Snelling 6-1, 6-1; Kasym Nash (B) d. Maddox Warren 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) d. Trevor Rothbauer 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith (B) d. Ryan Sipes-Leyton Guernsey 6-0, 6-2; Kylan Nash-John Hutt (B) d. Josiah Richardson-Zeke Seng 6-2, 6-2.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran blanked Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon to end the Generals' three-match winning streak.
"We ran into a team that executed and played just a bit better than we did today. And actually, we played our best match so far this year," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "I was really pleased with how far along we are. All the matches were tight, scores aside. This gave us a great idea of where we need to improve and make adjustments."
The closest match for the Generals came at No. 3 singles, where Luke Shepman outlasted Tavian Utrera 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8).
TRINITY LUTHERAN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Soloman Hall d. Jaxson Brooks 6-0, 6-3; Jook Stuckwisch d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-0; Luke Shepman d. Tavian Utrera 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8).
Doubles: Northmom Finke-Jonothan Noewedde d. Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker 6-1, 6-1; Will Gousman-Drew Kerkhof d. Drake Rupprecht-Brody Hagan 6-2, 6-2.
