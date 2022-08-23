FLOYDS KNOBS — The Bloomington South boys’ tennis team edged host Floyd Central 3-2 in a matchup of Top 20 teams Tuesday in the Knobs.
The No. 20 Panthers picked up victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles.
The 12th-ranked Highlanders received wins from Preston Bickel at No. 3 singles and from their No. 1 doubles team of Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe.
RED DEVILS DOWN EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Jeffersonville clipped host Lanesville 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Devils picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles. Jaden Wells and Eli Cochrum led the way with wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
HORNETS STING GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Henryville spoiled Clarksville’s home debut with a 4-1 win Tuesday afternoon.
Carson Conrey led the way for the Hornets with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Henryville also won No. 3 singles by default and swept the doubles courts.
In doubles Braydon Dobbs and Cade Riley defeated Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. The Generals defaulted at No. 2 doubles.
Clarksville’s lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Saul Tatum triumphed over Bradley Eickholtz 6-2, 602.
“Saul Tatum played a tough, focused two sets for the win,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “Even though we lost, it was competitive across all matches. This was definitely the best match our freshman doubles have played so far.”
.
HENRYVILLE 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Carson Conrey (H) d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-1; Saul Tatum (C) d. Bradley Eickholtz 6-2, 6-2; Henryville won No. 3 by default.
Doubles: Braydon Dobbs-Cade Riley (H) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-0; Henryville won No. 2 by default.
.
BRAVES SWEEP SALEM
BORDEN — Borden rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Salem on Tuesday.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves with a 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win over Cameron Albertson at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile Judd Missi won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Kylan Nash triumphed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet were victorious 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, SALEM 0
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Cameron Albertson (S) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Judd Missi (B) d. Sawyer Davis (S) 6-1, 6-0; Kylan Nash (B) d. Japeth Webb (S) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Holden Collins-Jacob Rose (S) 6-3, 6-4; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Nick Ingram-Hunter Trainor (S) 6-3, 6-1.
.
MUSTANGS EDGE WARRIORS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington edged Christian Academy 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
Colin Brown won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Isaac Lentz triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jacob Gay and Trey Snow won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1.
DRAGONS DOWN PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Silver Creek picked up a 4-1 win at Providence on Tuesday afternoon.
Camden Smith led the Dragons to victory with a win at No. 1 singles.
"Silver Creek was more motivated to win," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "They destroyed us in all five first sets. We found some determination and were able to push three matches to third sets. We were leading 3-2 in the two of the three-setters we lost. It looked like their motivation out-matched us again at the end. They were louder and more energetic. Hopefully this loss will motivate us and lead to improvement."
