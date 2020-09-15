ELIZABETH — Visiting Providence dropped just one set in rolling to a 5-0 victory at South Central in boys tennis action Monday afternoon.
Michael Hamm led the way for the Pioneers, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 singles. Alex Kemp triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Alex Barnett outlasted Craig Simpson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jacob Kaiser and Jacob Harbeson triumphed 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
“We were not at our best, but we got it done at all the spots,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We talked about how to win matches without your best tennis today, because you aren’t always going to have your A-game. We talked about reducing your risk, making your opponent beat you and when to take your shots. Kemp and No. 1 doubles were strong again today. Hamm, Barnett and No. 2 doubles showed flashes of good tennis, but sprinkled in some bad tennis also. I challenged everyone to be better tomorrow.”
The Pioneers (7-4) visit Charlestown on Tuesday.
.
PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Michael Hamm d. Frank Goodman 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Alex Kemp d. Ty Jones 6-2, 6-1; Alex Barnett d. Craig Simpson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski d. Dawson O’Connor-Evan Schoen 6-3, 6-1; Jacob Kaiser-Jacob Harbeson d. Collin Cunningham-Ethan Herden 6-3, 7-5.
.
PIRATES SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Charlestown swept host Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
The most competitive match came at No. 1 singles, where Michael Gillooly outlasted Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-4. Also for the Pirates, Alex Wright and Jackson Snelling were victorious at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Dawson Boyd won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Clayton Rothbauer and Nate Smith won by default at No. 2.
“I thought Ethan Neal played tough in his new role as our No. 1 singles (player), he always competes,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Saul Tatum also played a nice match in his first start at No. 3 singles. Our doubles team was not very competitive today, but I look for them to bounce back in tomorrow’s match.”
The Generals visit Salem on Tuesday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Michael Gillooly d. Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-4; Alex Wright d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-3; Jackson Snelling d. Saul Tatum 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Dawson Boyd d. Aidan Craig-Jaylen Reyer 6-1, 6-0; Clayton Rothbauer-Nate Smith won by default.
.
REBELS EDGE HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Southwestern edged host Henryville 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Hornets swept the doubles matches after losing all three singles courts, two in three sets.
Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
“Our doubles played pretty well tonight — No. 1 doubles with a straight-set win and No. 2 doubles with a three-set battle to knock off a very solid Southwestern team,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “We needed to steal a spot at singles but came up a little short.”
.
SOUTHWESTERN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Jordan DeAtley (SW) d. Zerach Coats 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Carter Harmon (SW) d. Eli Kleinert 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Landon DeAtley (SW) d. Brayden Dobbs 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Tyler Simpson-Tanner Jacobs 7-5, 6-0; Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover (H) d. Derrick Osborn-Mason Lichlyter 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
.
BORDEN BEATS BROWNSTOWN
BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Borden beat Brownstown Central 4-1 Monday afternoon.
For the Braves (9-2), Mason Carter won 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 at No. 1 singles while A.J. Agnew triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Ryan Adams and CJ Colley won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash were victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 4, BROWNSTOWN
Singles: Mason Carter (B) d. Ethan Isaacs 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Ethan Davis (BC) d. Kaden Holmes 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; A.J. Agnew (B) d. Connor Gwin 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-CJ Colley (B) d. Reece Carlin-Griffin Stidam 6-0, 6-2; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash (B) d. Cole Shasteer and Grant Elliot 6-1, 6-1.
