CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Providence downed Charlestown 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Alex Kemp paced the Pioneers with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jackson Snelling at No. 1 singles. Jacob Kaiser followed suit by beating Ryan Sipes 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while Luke Banet blanked Cash Burke 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Tyler Barnett and Nathan Huynh downed Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Foster Nash and Harrison Folz outlasted Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Olde 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2.
"Singles have continued to be the backbone of our team," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "We're still trying to figure out our doubles, we have two weeks left before sectionals. Yesterday our number one doubles did not have their best. Today our number two doubles did not have their best. We'll keep mixing and matching until we figure out how we want to go through the state tournament. I think our guys are playing smarter doubles, we just aren't making enough shots."
PROVIDENCE 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Alex Kemp d. Jackson Snelling 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Kasier d. Ryan Sipes 6-1, 6-1; Luke Banet d. Cash Burke 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Tyler Barnett-Nathan Huynh d. Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson 6-3, 6-0; Foster Nash-Harrison Folz d. Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Olde 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4).
FLOYD SWEEPS SILVER CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central swept host Silver Creek 5-0 in a potential regional matchup Tuesday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Camden Smith at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge downed Alex Smith 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel defeated Riley Clift 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe beat Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Joseph Howell downed Cohen Cissell and Brennan Cooper 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Camden Smith 6-2, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Alex Smith 6-1, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Riley Clift 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson 6-3, 6-3; Nate Hynes-Joseph Howell d. Cohen Cissell-Brennan Cooper 6-1, 6-1.
LIONS EDGE GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem edged Clarksville 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals picked up two points in singles. Ethan Neal won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 while Jalen Reyer triumphed 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
At No. 2 singles, Sawyer Davis outlasted Saul Tatum 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 7-5 for the decisive victory for the Lions. Prior to that, Salem swept the doubles courts.
"We lost a super-tight match that came down to a three-hour marathon seesaw battle on the number two singles court, where we got nipped in the third," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Ethan Neal and Jalen Reyer fought hard and played focused to get tough wins. Overall, I was really happy how we didn't give up and fought to the end. We are definitely still improving."
SALEM 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Holden Collins 6-2, 7-5; Sawyer Davis (S) d. Saul Tatum 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 7-5; Jalen Reyer (C) d. Japeth Webb 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Cameron Albertson-Jacob Rose (S) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-0; Salem wins by default.
