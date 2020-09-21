BORDEN — The Providence boys’ tennis team edged host Borden 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Michael Hamm outlasted Kaden Holmes 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 while Alex Kemp clipped A.J. Agnew 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Alex Barnett and Landon Kruer topped C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams 6-2, 6-3.
“Tough match today. My seniors came up big,” said Providence coach Scott Gurgol, whose team improved to 11-5 in dual matches. “Landon and Alex gave us our first point. We’ve had three partnerships at No. 1 doubles, and they keep answering the call. Michael made a great comeback today. He showed composure, trusted the strategy and went for his shots. His opponent had a good serve and it took Michael a set to figure out what to do with it. Kemp learned from Saturday’s loss to Columbus East and used similar tactics to win today’s match. He’s growing as a player with each match.”
For the Braves (10-4), Mason Carter defeated Jake Rodski 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Connor Holmes and Kasym Nash outlasted Jacob Kaiser and Zach Applewhite 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in No. 2 doubles.
PROVIDENCE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Mason Carter (B) d. Jake Rodski 6-0, 6-0; Michael Hamm (P) d. Kaden Holmes 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Alex Kemp (P) d. A.J. Agnew 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Alex Barnett-Landon Kruer (P) d. C.J. Colley-Ryan Adams 6-2, 6-3; Connor Holmes-Kasym Nash d. Jacob Kaiser-Zach Applewhite 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
GENERALS WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
For the Generals, Ethan Neal won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Terry Morgan triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Aidan Craig triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1.
“I thought the entire team played a nice, confident match,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “All the singles players were really focused and played aggressive. Terry Morgan at No. 2 singles really came out confident and tough and was the first off the courts. This was a good team win.”
CLARKSVILLE 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-2; Terry Morgan (C) d. Cooper Shireman 6-1, 6-1; Aidan Craig (C) d. Sam Cox 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum (C) d. Oliver Zink-Eli Kvalheim 6-2, 7-5; Corydon Central won by default.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central edged Charlestown 3-2 in an MSC match Monday.
For the Pirates, Dawson Boyd won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 doubles.
BROWNSTOWN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Ethan Isaacs (B) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Davis (B) d. Alex Wright 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Dawson Boyd (C) d. Cole Shasteon 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Reece Carlin-Griffin Stidham (B) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Grant Elliott-Connor Gwin 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER OWLS
SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville surrendered only one set in a 5-0 sweep of host Seymour in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Red Devils rolled even without senior standout Grant Paradowski at No. 1 singles.
In Paradowski’s place, J.J. Boyles won 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 at No. 1 while Max Fisher triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Jaden Wells was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
HHC TOURNAMENT
First round at Seymour
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SEYMOUR 0
Singles: JJ Boyles d. Hunter Heckman 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; Max Fisher d. Reuben Kruse 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Wells d. Joe Schmidt 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Andrew Levine-Brandon Hubbard 6-2, 6-2; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells d. Eli Meyer-Sam Baker 6-2 6-0
