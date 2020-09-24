CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Day).
Senior Michael Hamm won 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, while Alex Kemp picked up a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 and Jacob Kaiser was victorious 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, senior Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 while Alex Barnett and Zach Applewhite triumphed 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
"Today was Senior Day and both our seniors picked up wins. I was glad to see Michael and Landon play well," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "I loved Kaiser's ability to change strategy today. He started slowly, down 2-5 in the first (set), then won 11 straight games. I'm still trying to get the guys to play a complete match. (Where) if you win a first set 6-0 or 6-2, then get that same score, or better, in the second set."
The Pioneers, who finish the regular season 12-5, now await Monday's sectional draw for their next opponent.
.
PROVIDENCE 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Michael Hamm d. Joe Davis 6-1, 6-2; Alex Kemp d. Gavin Bigham 6-0, 6-2; Jacob Kaiser d. Parker Rhodes 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski d. Jonathon Seitz-Jake Hoyer 6-0, 7-5; Alex Barnett-Zach Applewhite d. Logan Martin-Ryley Hoehn 6-2, 6-4.
.
PIRATES EDGE HORNETS 3-2
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown edged visiting Henryville 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two wins at singles and one in doubles. Alex Wright won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles while Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3. Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer were victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
For the Hornets, Zerach Coats won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey outlasted Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 doubles.
"We came up a little short tonight, but I thought we played a pretty good match. Both positions we won were tough matches, so I was pleased to see our guys buckle down and finish at those two spots," Henryville coach Seth Caudill said.
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Zerach Coats (H) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 6-1; Alex Wright (C) d. Eli Kleinert 6-1, 6-2; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Gabe Ramsey 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 7-5, 7-6 (7-3); Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Corey Vanover-Braydon Dobbs 6-1, 6-1.
.
EAGLES SWEEP GENERALS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville swept Clarksville 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 1 singles, where Ethan Schickel topped Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3.
"Overall, I felt good about how competitive we were," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "The singles players played with confidence and had great attitudes and competed. Terry Morgan at No. 2 singles was last off and played a tough, gritty and tight match. He played his best match of the year. Ethan Neal also played a nice match and is adjusting to playing No. 1 singles. He stepped up and battled against his hard-hitting opponent and lost a tight match as well. Our doubles team wasn't as aggressive as usual until, late in the second set, we will make some adjustments before tomorrow's match. Lanesville has a good team."
The Generals host Scottsburg at 5 p.m. today.
.
LANESVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ethan Schickel d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3; Jonas Powers d. Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Patterson d. Aiden Craig 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Ben Purdy-Ty Tidstorm d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-2; Lanesville wins by default.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.