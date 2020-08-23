FRANKLIN — Providence split a pair of matches at Franklin on Saturday.
Bloomington South blanked the Pioneers 5-0, but Providence rebounded for a 4-1 win over the Grizzly Cubs.
“South will likely be a Top 15 to 20 team in the first polls. We were able to hit with them, we made it difficult for them to win points, but we just couldn’t consistently play two quality points in a row,” Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. “We’d win a good point, give them an easy one, win a good point, give them an easy one, lose a long point, give them an easy one for the game.”
Against Franklin, the Pioneers swept the singles matches while also winning the No. 1 doubles court.
At No. 1 singles, Jake Rodski won 6-1, 6-1 while Alex Kemp triumphed by the same score at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Jacob Kaiser pulled off a 6-2, 7-5 victory.
At No. 1 doubles, Michael Hamm and Landon Kruer outlasted their opponents 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
“Good bounce-back after a loss to immediately get back in the win column,” Gurgol said. “We did a much better job of dictating the point play in this match. More running patterns versus reacting to our opponents. Our guys did a good job of making in-match adjustments, but we still gave away too many easy points. That should clean up as the season progresses.”
Providence (2-2) hosts Silver Creek on Tuesday.
IN OTHER ACTION...Zionsville won the Jeffersonville Invitational, which was shortened to two rounds because of the weather. ... Henryville placed second in the Musketeer Invitational.
