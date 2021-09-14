CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence swept Charlestown 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Alex Kemp led the way for the Pioneers with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Alex Wright at No. 1 singles. Jake Rodski downed Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 while Jacob Kaiser clipped Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alex Barnett and Zach Applewhite outlasted Brandon Broady and Nick Broady 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 at No. 1 while Luke Banet and Foster Nash topped Nathan Smith and Ryan Sipes 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
"Five-oh looks good, but they were close matches," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "I wish I could say that we rolled them, but we struggled with tactile, smart tennis on a few courts today. That is the point of a regular season, to iron out issues before the postseason. We've won four of our last five matches, so maybe we were too confident coming in and tried some silly shots."
The Pioneers next play in Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
PROVIDENCE 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Alex Kemp d. Alex Wright 7-5, 6-0; Jake Rodski d. Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-3; Jacob Kaiser d. Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Alex Barnett-Zach Applewhite d. Brandon Broady-Nick Broady 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Luke Banet-Foster Nash d. Nathan Smith-Ryan Sipes 6-1, 6-3.
LIONS EDGE GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem edged Clarksville 3-2 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference rivals.
Both of the Generals' victories came in doubles. Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer outlasted Holden Collins and Josh Burton 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Aidan Craig and Ethan Neal triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Salem clinched the match with Sawyer Davis' 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Pau Martinez.
"The match came down to a three-hour last match, a three-set hard-fought battle which we couldn’t pull out the win," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our doubles teams picked up nice wins today and played well. As a team I was proud of our overall effort."
SALEM 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Cameron Albertson (S) d. Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1; Jacob Rose (S) d. Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-2; Sawyer Davis (S) d. Pau Martinez 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Holden Collins-Josh Burton 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Craig-Ethan Neal (C) d. Nick Ingram-Hunter Trisnor 6-1, 6-0.
