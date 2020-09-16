CHARLESTOWN — Providence posted a 4-1 win at Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers swept the singles matches and also won No. 1 doubles.
In singles, Michael Hamm won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Alex Kemp outlasted Alex Wright 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 and Alex Barnett triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski won 6-3, 6-0.
"Michael Hamm and Alex Barnett played their best tennis of the season today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Michael's been dealing with injuries and he is nearing full health. Alex has split time in doubles and singles, and he's more comfortable with singles. They played smart, they hit good shots when needed and applied pressure to their opponents. Kruer and Rodski nailed down another good match. I like when our second set is better than our first set. It tells me they kept their foot on the gas pedal and listened to their coaching. Alex Kemp had great moments in which he won three or four games in a row a couple of times each. In the middle of the match he had some struggles, but worked through them. That's what the regular season is about, learning how to win matches."
The Pirates' lone victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer outlasted Jacob Kaiser and Jacob Harbeson 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
The Pioneers (8-4) will play in the Columbus East Invitational on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Michael Gillooly 6-1, 6-0; Alex Kemp (P) d. Alex Wright 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Alex Barnett (P) d. Jackson Snelling 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (P) d. Dawson Boyd-Brandon Broady 6-3, 6-0; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Jacob Kaiser-Jacob Harbeson 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
LIONS SWEEP GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem didn't drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
"Everyone has to get more competitive and more confident in their new positions. There were signs of good play and progress, but overall too much inconsistent play and lack of belief," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.
The closest match came at No. 3 singles, where Sawyer Davis outlasted Aidan Craig 7-5, 6-1.
.
SALEM 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Mason Dillion d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-1; Josh Burton d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-3; Sawyer Davis d. Aidan Craig 7-5, 6-1
Doubles: Jacob Rose-Holden Collins d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-3, 6-0; Salem wins by default.
