CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Clarksville on Monday afternoon.
Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd downed Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Jackson Snelling blanked Pau Martinez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Charlestown also notched a win at No. 2 doubles, where Brandon Broady and Nick Broady beat Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan 6-3, 6-3.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer downed Jacob Whitten and Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-0.
"It was a tight match, we started too slow tonight but we were competitive," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our No. 1 doubles team of Jalen Reyer and Elijah Dowell were dominant and aggressive."
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Alex Wright (CH) d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-1; Dawson Boyd (CH) d. Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-4; Jackson Snelling (CH) d. Pau Martinez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (CL) d. Jacob Whitten-Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-0; Nick Broady-Brandon Broady (CH) d. Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan 6-3, 6-3.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP SOUTH CENTRAL
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence swept South Central 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Picking up wins for the Pioneers were Alex Kemp, Jake Rodski and Jacob Kaiser in singles. In doubles, Zach Applewhite and Alex Barnett won at No. 1 while Luke Banet and Foster Nash triumphed at No. 2.
HORNETS EDGE REBELS
HANOVER — Henryville edged host Southwestern 3-2 Monday afternoon.
Zidon Coats led the way for the Hornets with a win at No. 1 singles. Henryville also won both doubles matches. Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs triumphed at No. 2.
BRAVES BLANK BROWNSTOWN
BORDEN — Host Borden blanked Brownstown Central 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Mason Carter led the way for the Braves (7-2) with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 while Judd Missi was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Ethan Davis 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Kaden Holmes d. Pierson Wheeler 6-0, 6-2; Judd Missi d. Smith Hackman 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Conner Gwin-Bryce Reaser 6-0, 6-1; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Ethan Garland-Grant Elliot 6-1, 6-3.
.
WARRIORS WIN OVER NEW WASH
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy blanked New Washington 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Nathan Whitten led the way for the Warriors with a 6-4 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Tate Hickman triumphed 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. In doubles, Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1. The Mustangs forfeited the other two matches.
