SELLERSBURG — The rematch is set.
Charlestown and Silver Creek edged their ways back into the sectional final with narrow wins Wednesday.
The Pirates outlasted Henryville 3-2 while the host Dragons downed Borden by the same score in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
Charlestown and Silver Creek will face off at 4 p.m. today in the sectional championship.
The Pirates outlasted the Dragons 3-2 last fall to claim their first sectional title in 51 years, so they’ll be trying for their second consecutive championship.
Meanwhile Silver Creek, which won 29 consecutive sectional titles from 1990 to 2018, will attempt to return to its championship ways.
Both squads advanced to the title tilt in similar fashion.
Charlestown swept the singles matches in its win over the Hornets.
Alex Wright defeated Elias Kleinert 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Dawson Boyd downed Cade Riley 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 and Jackson Snelling topped Tyler Orberson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 3.
On the flip side, Henryville won both doubles courts.
Carson Conrey and Sam Guernsey rallied to outlast Brandon Broady and Nick Broady 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Braydon Dobbs and Taylor Guthrie defeated Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 at No. 2.
Like the Pirates, the Dragons swept the singles courts in their victory over the Braves.
Grant Miller defeated Mason Carter 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Lucas Densford downed Kaden Holmes 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Camden Smith topped fellow freshman Judd Missi 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Borden, the 2019 sectional champ, picked up both doubles points with a pair of three-set victories.
AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash outlasted Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner edged Carter Smith and Sam McAfee 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 2.
Agnew and Nash will face Conrey and Guernsey today to determine the doubles champion.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals
SILVER CREEK 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Mason Carter 6-1, 6-0; Lucas Densford (SC) d. Kaden Holmes 6-2, 6-1; Camden Smith (SC) d. Judd Missi 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash (B) d. Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2); Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Carter Smith-Sam McAfee 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
CHARLESTOWN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Elias Kleinert 6-2, 6-2; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Cade Riley 6-0, 6-3; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Tyler Orberson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Carson Conrey-Sam Guernsey (H) d. Brandon Broady-Nick Broady 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Braydon Dobbs-Taylor Guthrie (H) d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.
.
DEVILS, GENERALS ADVANCE TO FINAL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Fourteen-time defending champion Jeffersonville will face Clarksville in today’s Jeffersonville Sectional final.
The Red Devils advanced with a 4-1 win over Providence while the Generals blanked New Washington 5-0 in Wednesday’s semifinals. The championship is slated to start at 5 p.m.
Max Fisher led the way for Jeff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jake Rodski at No. 2 singles while JJ Boyles downed Jacob Kaiser 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, twins Jaden and Jordan Wells defeated Luke Banet and Alex Barnett 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Eli Cochrum and Vaugndez Baynes topped Foster Nash and Zach Applewhite 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
James Kemp picked up the Pioneers’ lone point with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alex Kelley at No. 1 singles.
For the victorious Generals, Ethan Neal topped Hunter Eurton 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Saul Tatum rallied to outlast Colin Brown 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 and Pau Martinez Giner downed Gage Snow 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
Both of Clarksville’s doubles teams — Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer at No. 1 and Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig at No. 2 — won by default.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: James Kemp (P) d. Alex Kelley 6-0, 6-3; Max Fisher (J) d. Jake Rodski 6-3, 6-3; JJ Boyles (J) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (J) d. Luke Banet-Alex Barnett 6-2, 6-0; Eli Cochrum-Vaugndez Baynes (J) d. Foster Nash-Zach Applewhite 6-1, 6-3.
CLARKSVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Ethan Neal d. Hunter Eurton (NW) 6-2, 6-3; Saul Tatum d. Colin Brown 1-6, 6-1, 6-3; Pau Martinez Giner d. Gage Snow 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer won by default; Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig won by default.
.
EAGLES ADVANCE
NEW ALBANY — Lanesville clipped Corydon Central 5-0 in the first match of the New Albany Sectional.
The Eagles advance to face South Central in today’s semifinals. The host Bulldogs, who have won 17 straight sectional titles, meet Christian Academy in the other match. Both are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.
The winners will face off at 4:15 p.m. in Friday’s final.
FLOYD PLAY GETS UNDERWAY TODAY
FLOYDS KNOBS — Play is scheduled to get underway today in the Floyd Central Sectional.
The host Highlanders, who have won 34 consecutive titles, face Eastern in one semifinal while North Harrison is slated to take on Salem in the other. Both are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
