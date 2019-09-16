CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown clipped Clarksville 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up wins at No. 3 singles and on both doubles courts. At No. 3 singles, Alex Wright triumphed 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Generals' victories came from Elijah Dowell, who won at No. 1 singles, and Dakota Capps, who triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
"It was a great win for Charlestown, to beat a really improved, up-and-coming Clarksville team," Pirates coach Scott Matthews said. "Steve Welcher is the best coach in the Mid-Southern Conference, hands down."
The Pirates play at Providence at 4:30 p.m. today while the Generals host Salem at 5:30 p.m.
CHARLESTOWN 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Elijah Dowell (CL) d. Michael Gilloly; Dakota Capps (CL) d. Dawson Boyd 6-4, 6-4; Alex Wright (CH) d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady (CH) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-4; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (CH) d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-4, 6-1.
BORDEN BEATS BROWNSTOWN 4-1
BORDEN — Borden beat visiting Brownstown Central 4-1 Monday afternoon.
In singles, Mason Carter triumphed 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 at No. 2 while Kaden Holmes won 6-4, 6-1, at No. 3 for the Braves (9-2).
In doubles, A.J. Agnew and C.J. Colley combined for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 while Ryan Adams and Sterling Mikel were victorious 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 1
Singles: Ethan Isaacs (BC) d. Mason LaGrange 0-6, 6-0, 6-4; Mason Carter (B) d. Ethan Davis 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Kelian East 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-CJ Colley (B) d. Reece Carlin-Griffin Stidam 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Adams-Sterling Mikel (B) d. Cole Shasteen-Trent Luedeman 6-1, 6-4.
