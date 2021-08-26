CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed New Washington 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
For the Pirates, Alex Wright won 6-1, 6-0 over Hunter Eurton at No. 1 singles. Charlestown’s doubles tandems of Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten, as well as Ryan Sipes and Nick Broady, also picked up forfeit wins.
For the Mustangs, Colin Brown outlasted Jackson Snelling 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Gage Snow downed Charles Jackson 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
CHARLESTOWN 3, NEW WASHINGTON 2
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Hunter Eurton 6-1, 6-0; Colin Brown (NW) d. Jackson Snelling 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; Gage Snow (NW) d. Charles Jackson 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten (C) won by forfeit; Ryan Sipes-Nick Broady (C) won by forfeit.
BRAVES BLANK EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Borden began Southern Athletic Conference play with a 5-0 win at Lanesville on Thursday afternoon.
Mason Carter led the way with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 while Judd Missi rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner triumphed 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 for the Braves (3-1, 1-0).
BORDEN 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Dawson Teeter 6-2, 6-2; Kaden Holmes d. Jack Crosby 6-2, 6-1; Judd Missi d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Ty Tidstrom-Ethan Patterson 6-0, 5-7, 6-3; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Jack Albers-Dayton Campbell 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
‘DOGS DOWN EASTERN
PEKIN — Visiting New Albany didn’t drop a set in its 5-0 win at Eastern on Thursday afternoon.
John Fulmer led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. JT Zimmerman triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Ben Siegel was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Noah Johnson and Carson Chandler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Gavin Hamilton and Blaine Hamilton triumphed by the same score at No. 2.
