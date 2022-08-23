CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outlasted South Central 3-2 in a match Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Dawson Boyd outlasted Ty Jones 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1.
In doubles, Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 1 while Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle triumphed 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
Singles: Dawson Boyd (C) d. Ty Jones 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Craig Simpson (SC) d. Jackson Snelling 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Peyton Tyree (SC) d. Ryan Sipes 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson (C) d. Ethan Hedden-Colton Ridge 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle (C) d. Tanner Smith-T. McCrary 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
EAGLES SWEEP GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin swept Clarksville 5-0 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Monday.
"I actually thought everyone was better than the last match," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I saw a lot of improvement and am looking forward to getting even better as the season progresses."
AUSTIN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Brendan Hanmer d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-1; Camron Richie d. Saul Tatum 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Parker Bruce d. Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Brooks Swank-Grayson Squires d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-1; Austin won No. 2 by default.
