CLARKSVILLE — The Providence boys’ tennis team swept the singles courts en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in matchup of sectional foes on Tuesday afternoon.
Alex Kemp clinched the victory for the Pioneers with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jaden Wells at No. 1 singles. Also for Providence, Jacob Kaiser defeated Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Luke Banet downed Ben Eiten 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
The Red Devils swept the doubles courts. Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker defeated Nathan Huynh and Tyler Barnett 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Eli Cochrum and Ryan Crawford outlasted Foster Nash and Harrison Folz 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2.
“Our singles played really well today,” Pioneers head coach Scott Gurgol said. “Jacob and Luke got us out to a quick 2-0 lead. Number two doubles started to figure out some things and nearly pulled out the second set. But our captain, senior Alex Kemp, finished the job. It’s a great regular-season win, but it’s just one win. I told the team we still have a lot of work to do to be ready for the postseason.”
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. Jaden Wells 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-1; Luke Banet (P) d. Ben Eiten 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker (J) d. Nathan Huynh-Tyler Barnett 6-1, 6-0; Eli Cochrum-Ryan Crawford (J) d. Foster Nash-Harrison Folz 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
GENERALS SWEEP MUSTANGS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville blanked New Washington 4-0 in another matchup of sectional foes Tuesday.
Ethan Neal led the way for the Generals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Colin Brown at No. 1 singles. Saul Tatum topped Isaac Lentz 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Clarksville won No. 3 singles by forfeit.
At No. 1 doubles, Jalen Reyer and Lachlan Wacker downed Jacob Gay and Trey Snow 6-1, 6-0. Neither squad had a No. 2 doubles team.
“I thought we played solidly and didn’t drop a set on any court. I was happy with our doubles for winning their first match,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Colin Brown 6-3, 6-1; Saul Tatum (C) d. Isaac Lentz 6-2, 6-1; Clarksville wins No. 3 by forfeit.
Doubles: Jalen Reyer-Lachlan Wacker (C) d. Jacob Gay-Trey Snow 6-1, 6-0.
WARRIORS EDGE HORNETS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Henryville 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets picked up both their points in singles. Carson Conrey won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Logan Holland triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.
SCOTTSBURG 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Carson Conrey (H) d. Jace Luttrell 6-2, 6-1; Jonah Copple (S) d. Bradley Eickholtz 0-6, 6-4, 6-4; Logan Holland (H) d. Carson Jones 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Mayson Cutter-Noah Bagwell (S) d. Braydon Dobbs-Cade Riley 6-3, 6-1; Sammy Craig-Cason Owens (S) d. Gilbert Bridges-Gavin Brucker (H) 6-2, 6-3.
OWLS DOWN 'DOGS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour beat New Albany 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday.
