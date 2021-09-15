BORDEN — Visiting Jeffersonville rolled to a 4-1 win at Borden in boys’ tennis action Wednesday afternoon.
Max Fisher led the Red Devils with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kaden Holmes at No. 2 singles while JJ Boyles outlasted Judd Missi 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jaden and Jordan Wells edged AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 at No. 1 while Eli Cochrum and Hayden Boseker downed Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
The lone win for the Braves (7-3) came at No. 1 singles, where Mason Carter rallied to beat Alex Kelley 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Singles: Mason Carter (B) d. Alex Kelley 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Max Fisher (J) d. Kaden Holmes 6-1, 6-0; JJ Boyles (J) d. Judd Missi 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
Doubles: Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (J) d. AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; Eli Cochrum-Hayden Boseker (J) d. Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner 6-4, 6-1.
EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS
AUSTIN — Host Austin downed New Washington 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mustangs’ lone win came from Hunter Eurton, who won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
