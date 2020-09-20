JEFFERSONVILLE — In a possible preview of a regional match, host Jeffersonville blanked New Albany 5-0 Saturday.
The Red Devils didn't drop a set in the victory.
In singles, Grant Paradowski outlasted Mitchell Meyer 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, birthday boy Max Fisher downed John Fulmer 6-1, 6-0 while Jaden Wells topped Noah Johnson 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley topped Lukas Knoy and Gavin Hamilton 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jordan Wells and Reggie Ellis triumphed 6-1, 6-2 over Isaac Saegesser and J.T. Zimmerman at No. 2.
Both teams will compete in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament this week.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Mitchell Meyer 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Max Fisher d. John Fulmer 6-1, 6-0; Jaden Wells d. Noah Johnson 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Lukas Knoy-Gavin Hamilton 6-0, 6-1; Jordan Wells-Reggie Ellis d. Issac Saegesser-JT Zimmermann 6-1, 6-2.
.
BULL DOGS BEAT FLOYD 4-1
COLUMBUS — Thirteenth-ranked Columbus North topped visiting Floyd Central 4-1 Saturday to give its coach Kendal Hammel his 799th dual-match victory.
The Highlanders' lone victory was at No. 3 singles, where Cole Anderton outlasted Joseph Kloepfer 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
COLUMBUS NORTH 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Singles: Nathan Lin (CN) d. Gabe Cora 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Liu (CN) d. Isaac Anderton 6-0, 6-3; Cole Anderton (FC) d. Joseph Kloepfer 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Doubles: Amrit Kar-Jacob Shinkle (CN) d. Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi 4-6, 6-0, 6-4; Luke Enneking-Eric Stavnheim (CN) d. Braden Poe-Nolan Witsman 6-4, 6-1.
.
PIONEERS GO 2-1
COLUMBUS — Providence went 2-1 at Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
The Pioneers topped the host Olympians 4-1 and swept Evansville Reitz Memorial 5-0. Greenwood defeated Providence 4-1.
For the Pioneers, Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski went 3-0 on the day at No. 1 doubles. Meanwhile, Zach Applewhite earned his first varsity match at No. 3 singles.
HORNETS TAKE 5TH, GENERALS 6TH
SCOTTSBURG — Henryville finished fifth and Clarksville took sixth at the Scottsburg Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Austin 40, Salem 40, Brownstown Central 38, Scottsburg 32, Henryville 14, Clarksville 10, Southwestern 9, Madison 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.