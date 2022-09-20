JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 in a first-round match of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday.
Jaden Wells led the way for the Red Devils with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Teddy Burnette followed suit with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 while Matthew Lowe was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Ryan Crawford and Conner Seifried triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
Jeff will visit Floyd Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday in an HHC semifinal.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, BEDFORD NL 0
Singles: Jaden Wells d. Graham Turner 6-3, 6-1; Teddy Burnette d. Isaac Bridges 6-2, 6-0; Matthew Lowe d. Orion Hill 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker d. Jayden Kemp-Drew Stephenson 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Crawford-Conner Seifriend d. Nate Pemberton-Carter Kimmel 6-4, 6-1.
.
BRAVES EDGE PIONEERS
BORDEN — Host Borden edged Providence 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Braves picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jacob Kasier in No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner beat Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Will Banet and Zander Keith beat Tyler Barnett and Harrison Folz 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles. Alex Kemp defeated AJ Agnew 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Luke Banet outlasted Kylan Nash 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 at No. 3.
.
BORDEN 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. AJ Agnew 6-1, 6-1; Judd Missi (B) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-4; Luke Banet (P) d. Kylan Nash 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash 6-1,6-0; Will Banet/Zander Keith (B) d. Tyler Barnett/Harrison Folz 6-4, 6-3.
.
GENERALS EDGE PANTHERS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville edged Corydon Central 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Generals swept all the singles matches. Ethan Neal won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Saul Tatum triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Jalen Reyer was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
"Our singles were really focused and dominant tonight, all winning in straight sets," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Ethan Neal played a consistent and strong match. Saul Tatum was steady and played under control throughout. Jalen Reyer, who has been playing great lately, played his most complete match to date. Overall, I was really happy with our attitudes and how hard we are battling. We are still improving."
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Ryan Hamilton 6-0, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Cooper Shireman 6-4, 6-3; Jalen Reyer (C) d. Sam Cox 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Trey Wiley-T-Mac Wilkinson (CC) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-3, 6-0; Corydon Central won No. 2 by forfeit.
.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Brownstown Central downed Charlestown 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
Dawson Boyd picked up the Pirates' lone point with a three-set win at No. 1 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.