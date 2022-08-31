SELLERSBURG — The visiting Jeffersonville boys’ tennis team outlasted Silver Creek 3-2 in a matchup of potential regional foes Wednesday afternoon in Sellersburg.
The Red Devils were led by Jaden Wells, who downed Camden Smith 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker defeated Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson 6-4, 6-2. Ryan Crawford clinched the win for Jeff with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 triumph over Riley Clift at No. 3 singles.
For the Dragons, Alex Smith outlasted Eli Cochrum 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles while Sam McAfee and Cohen Cissell were victorious 6-3, 6-2 over Ben Eiten and Teddy Burnette at No. 2 doubles.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. Camden Smith 6-1, 6-4; Alex Smith (SC) d. Eli Cochrum 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; Ryan Crawford (J) d. Riley Clift 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker (J) d. Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson 6-4, 6-2; Sam McAfee-Cohen Cissell (SC) d. Ben Eiten-Teddy Burnette 6-3, 6-2.
GENERALS OUTLAST COUGARS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville swept the singles courts en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday.
Ethan Neal won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, Saul Tatum triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Jalen Reyer was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 to lead the Generals.
“I thought our singles players played much better today. They played more focused and all won in straight sets,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our freshman doubles team played with much better improved attitudes today even though they didn’t win a game.”
CLARKSVILLE 3, NORTH HARRISON 2
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Zach Miller 6-3, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Mason Swarens 6-4, 6-1; Jalen Reyer (C) d. Dawson Allen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Jakob Hoyer-Jace Martin (NH) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-0; North Harrison won No. 2 by default.
LATE TUESDAY
FLOYD BEATS HUSKIES
EVANSVILLE — Visiting Floyd Central posted a 4-1 win at Evansville North on Tuesday.
The 13th-ranked Highlanders were led by Ben Lammert, who won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Also for Floyd, Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel outlasted Carson Cashmer 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe defeated Will Cusic and Gabe Wilke 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, EVANSVILLE NORTH 1
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Nathan Mitchell 6-0, 6-2; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Jacob Hafele 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Carson Cashmer 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe (FC) d. Will Cusic-Gabe Wilke 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Bernfeld-Logan Petitt (EN) d. Nate Hynes-Reed Meunier 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
OWLS EDGE DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour edged Jeffersonville 3-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
SCOTTSBURG SWEEPS NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Scottsburg swept New Washington 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
SCOTTSBURG 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Jace Littrell d. Colin Brown 6-4, 6-3; Jonah Copple d. Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0; Sammy Craig d. Isaac Lentz 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Mayson Cutter-Noah Bagwell d. Trey Snow-Jacob Gay 6-0, 6-1; Kyle McGinnis-Carson Jones won by default.
