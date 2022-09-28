BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils, Generals advance to final

CLARKSVILLE — Jeffersonville is one win away from a 16th straight sectional title.
The Red Devils downed the host Pioneers 4-1, avenging a regular-season loss, in one semifinal of the Providence Sectional on Wednesday afternoon.
In the other semi, Clarksville clipped New Washington 4-0.
Jeff, which has won 15 consecutive sectional trophies, will face the Generals, who haven’t captured a sectional since 2002, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the final.
The Red Devils earned that opportunity by avenging a 3-2 Sept. 6 loss to the Pioneers. That afternoon in Clarksville, Providence swept the singles courts en route to victory.
This time around, Jeffersonville flipped the script in two of the three singles matches.
Senior Jaden Wells outlasted Alex Kemp, who beat him in three sets in the first matchup, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Matthew Lowe defeated Luke Banet 6-1, 6-2 in a showdown between sophomores.
The Red Devils also swept the doubles courts.
Hayden Boseker and Reggie Ellis won 6-1, 6-2 over Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash at No. 1 while Ryan Crawford and Eli Cochrum defeated Tyler Barnett and Harrison Folz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Meanwhile the Generals didn’t drop a set in their semifinal win over the Mustangs.
Ethan Neal led the way for Clarksville with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Colin Brown at No. 1 singles. Saul Tatum topped Isaac Lentz 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while Jalen Reyer downed Trey Snow 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, freshmen Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker outlasted Jacob Gay and Gage Snow 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1. Neither team fielded a No. 2 doubles team.
Today’s final will be a rematch of one that Jeffersonville won 5-0 last year.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. Alex Kemp 7-6 (9-7), 6-4; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Teddy Burnette 6-4, 6-3; Matthew Lowe (J) d. Luke Banet 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Hayden Boseker-Reggie Ellis (J) d. Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Crawford-Eli Cochrum (J) d. Tyler Barnett-Harrison Folz 6-1, 6-2.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Ethan Neal d. Colin Brown 6-1, 6-3; Saul Tatum d. Isaac Lentz 6-1, 6-1; Jalen Reyer d. Trey Snow 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker d. Jacob Gay-Gage Snow 6-0, 7-5.
BRAVES, DRAGONS WIN
SELLERSBURG — Both Borden and the host Dragons swept their way into today’s Silver Creek Sectional final.
The Braves blanked Charlestown 5-0 while the Dragons downed Henryville by the same score.
Borden, the 2019 sectional champ, will face reigning champion Creek at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the final. The two teams didn’t meet during the regular season, but the Dragons edged the Braves 3-2 in last year’s sectional semis.
In Borden’s win over the Pirates, AJ Agnew led the way with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dawson Boyd at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Judd Missi downed Jackson Snelling 6-0, 7-5 while Kylan Nash defeated Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-4, 6-2 over Josiah Richardson and Nick Broady at No. 1 while Will Banet and Zander Keith downed Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
In Silver Creek’s victory over the Hornets, Camden Smith led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Carson Conrey at No. 1 singles. Freshman Alex Smith defeated Bradley Eickholtz 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while fellow frosh Riley Clift downed Logan Holland 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson topped Cade Riley and Braydon Dobbs 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 while Cohen Cissell and Sam McAfee downed Gilbert Bridges and Gavin Brucker 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s semifinals
BORDEN 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Dawson Boyd 6-3, 6-4; Judd Missi d. Jackson Snelling 6-0, 7-5; Kylan Nash d. Ryan Snipes 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Josiah Richardson-Nick Broady 6-4, 6-2; Will Banet-Zander Keith d. Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle 6-2, 6-0.
SILVER CREEK 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Camden Smith d. Carson Conrey 6-1, 6-2; Alex Smith d. Bradley Eickholtz 6-1, 6-1; Riley Clift d. Logan Holland 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Cade Riley-Braydon Dobbs 6-3, 6-0; Cohen Cissell-Sam McAfee d. Gilbert Bridges-Gavin Brucker 6-0, 6-1.
EAGLES OUST WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Lanesville swept Christian Academy 5-0 Wednesday afternoon in a first-round match of the New Albany Sectional.
The Eagles will face South Central at 5 p.m. Thursday in one sectional semifinal while the host Bulldogs will take on Corydon Central at the same time in the other semi.
COUGARS SWEEP EASTERN
FLOYDS KNOBS — North Harrison blanked Eastern 5-0 Wednesday afternoon in a first-round match of the Floyd Central Sectional.
The Cougars advance to face Crawford County at 5 p.m. Thursday in one sectional semifinal while the host Highlanders will take on Salem at the same time in the other semi.