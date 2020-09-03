SELLERSBURG — Jeffersonville didn't drop a set in a 5-0 victory at Silver Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
The 28th-ranked Red Devils were especially dominant in doubles, where they only lost two games.
Senior Grant Paradowski led Jeff with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Junior Max Fisher downed Lucas Densford 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 while Jaden Wells outlasted Josiah French 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Alex Kelley and Charley Williams won 6-0, 6-1 over Jon Hurley and Colton Young at No. 1 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells triumphed 6-0, 6-1 over Jarrett Garr and Brady Weitzel at No. 2.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Grant Miller 6-3, 6-0; Max Fisher d. Lucas Densford 6-0, 6-2; Jaden Wells d. Josiah French 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Jon Hurley-Colton Young 6-0, 6-1; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells d. Jarrett Garr-Brady Weitzel 6-0, 6-1.
.
GENERALS CLIP COUGARS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped North Harrison 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
The Generals got two wins in singles and another in doubles to earn the victory.
Elijah Dowell won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Ethan Neal triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Then at No. 2 doubles, Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum outlasted Jacob Hoyer and Parker Rhodes 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
"We got excellent play today from No. 1 singles Elijah Dowell and No. 2 singles Ethan Neal. They both won their matches in straight sets with strong consistent play. The last match on court, which clinched the win, was a hard-fought, three-set thriller won by our No. 2 doubles team of Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Overall, we improved from yesterday and played with a little more confidence. We need to continue our progress and get better each day."
The Generals host Providence at 5 p.m. today.
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, NORTH HARRISON 2
Singles: Elijah Dowell (C) d. Joe Davis 6-2, 6-3; Ethan Neal (C) d. Logan Martin 6-0, 6-2; North Harrison wins by default.
Doubles: Jonathan Seitz-Guan Brigham (NH) d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum (C) d. Jacob Hoyer-Parker Rhodes 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
.
EAGLES EDGE HORNETS
AUSTIN — Host Austin edged Henryville 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
Both of the Hornets' victories came in doubles — Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 while Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover triumphed 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 at No. 2.
"Our doubles teams continue to play pretty well, but started out a little slow tonight. We were down 1-4 to start both doubles matches and came back to win both in straight sets," Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. "Our singles players were just a little outmatched today. Coming into the match we knew we would have to steal a singles spot to win the match, but we just couldn't get it done."
.
AUSTIN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Gavin Parker (A) d. Zerach Coats 6-1, 6-2; Brendan Hanner (A) d. Eli Kleinert 6-2, 6-2; Cameron Richey (A) d. Gabe Ramsey 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Jacob Campbell-Josh Gabbard 7-5, 6-4; Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover (H) d. Nick Henderson-Parker Bruce 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.