CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Jeffersonville rolled to a 5-0 win at Providence on Tuesday.
The Red Devils cruised in singles as Grant Paradowski, Max Fisher and Jaden Wells combined to only drop two games in their victories.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley outlasted Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Alex Kemp 6-1, 6-0; Max Fisher d. Alex Barnett 6-0 6-0; Jaden Wells d. Zach Applewhite 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells d. Jacob Kaiser-Jacob Harberson 6-4, 6-1.
HORNETS FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Henryville 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Zerach Coats won 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Jayce Watson and Mayson Cutter outlasted Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
“We had our chances to win, but just couldn’t capitalize,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “We have to try to bounce back today against a very solid Borden team in a conference match.”
SCOTTSBURG 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Zerach Coats (H) d. Ryan Gibson 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Eli Carr (S) d. Eli Kleinert 7-5, 6-2; David Gaffney (S) d. Gabe Ramsey 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Joe Neace-Blake Drury 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6); Jayce Watson-Mayson Cutter (S) d. Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
STARS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Bedford North Lawrence swept short-handed Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals played without No. 1 singles player Elijah Dowell, who was seriously injured in a car accident over the weekend.
“I thought we played a fairly competitive match all things considered,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “This was unique in that our entire lineup was different. Our new doubles team of Aidan Craig and Jaylen Reyer really stepped up, played well and should get tougher moving forward. Everybody will have to adjust to their new roles. I’ll also need to make some coaching/teaching adjustments at the next practice.”
The Generals host Silver Creek today.
BEDFORD NL 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Adam Tlustek d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-1; Steven Graham d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-0; Clarksville defaulted at No. 3.
Doubles: Konley Woodward-Cameron Gratzer d. Jaylen Reyer-Aidan Craig 6-3, 4-6, 10-2; Clarksville defaulted at No. 2.
