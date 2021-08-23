JASPER — Jeffersonville tied for seventh in Saturday's Jeff Invitational, which was played at Jasper.
Columbus North, which had a player or team in every final, took home the title with 41 points. Zionsville was second with 37. The Red Devils and Evansville Memorial tallied 14 points apiece to tie for seventh in the eight-team event.
“It didn’t go quite the way I planned," Jeff coach Curt Roehm said. "I thought we had a really good shot a top-3 finish. It was a very stacked field this year. Maybe the best since my coaching tenure from top to bottom.”
Jaden Wells and Jordan Wells had a pair of wins at No. 1 singles to lead the Red Devils. Of Jeff's 15 matches over the weekend, eight went to three sets.
“We’ve found some holes we need to patch up before sectional time comes around," Roehm said. "Two big flaws for our team right now is serve percentages and being able to finish a match. Being able to close out and finish matches is a high priority for us if we want to accomplish the things we want to accomplish.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Jasper
Team scores: Columbus North 41, Zionsville 37, Bloomington North 23, Delta 20, Jasper 18, Castle 18, Jeffersonville 14, Evansville Memorial 14.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
Singles
• No. 1 —Cole Chappell (Z) def. Nathan Lin (CN) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
• No. 2 — Hank Lin (CN) def. Nate Abdullah (BN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
• No. 3 —Anvar Atram (CN) def. Emerson Holifield (Z) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
• No. 1 — Ryan Betz-William Cramer (Z) def. Matthew Liu-Amrit Kar (CN) 7-5, 6-3.
• No. 2 —Eric Stavheim-Shah (CN) def. Evan Kolman-Jonah Everson (Z) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6).
JEFFERSONVILLE RESULTS
Singles
• No. 1 — Max Sternburg (Jasper) def. Alex Kelley (Jeff) 6-4, 6-0; Patrick Mardis (Castle) def. Kelley (Jeff) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Adam Atobella (Delta) def. Kelley (Jeff) 6-4, 4-3, retired.
• No. 2 — Max Fisher (Jeff) def. Peyton Guider (Zionsville) 6-1, 6-4; Abdullah (BN) def. Fisher (Jeff) 6-1, 6-4; Finn Adams (Castle) def. Fisher (Jeff) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
• No. 3 — Seth Force (Bloomington North) def. Eli Cochrum (Jeff) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Cochrum (Jeff) def. Sean Nord (Jasper) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Vinny Dewees (EM) def. Cochrum (Jeff) 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Doubles
• No. 1 — Liu-Kar (CN) def. Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (Jeff) 6-2, 6-2; Wells-Wells (Jeff) def. Dylan Welp-Justin Rauscher (Castle) 6-2, 6-0; Wells-Wells (Jeff) def. Tyler Wilson-Connor O’Guinn (BN) 6-3, 6-1.
• No. 2 — Ethan Silvera-Carter Dame (Castle) def. Vaugndez Baynes-Ben Eiten (Jeff) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3; McIntyre-Shin (BN) def. Baynes-Eiten (Jeff) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Blake Anderson-Shaurya Jadhav (EM) def. Baynes-Eiten (Jeff) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
.
PIONEERS GO 1-1 AT FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN — Providence went 1-1 at Franklin on Saturday.
The Pioneers clipped the host Grizzly Cubs 4-1 in their first match before losing by the same score to Bloomington South in their second.
Against Franklin, the Pioneers swept the singles court and picked up one win in doubles. At No. 1 singles, Alex Kemp won 6-3, 6-0 while Jake Rodski triumphed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Jacob Kaiser was victorious 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3. At No. 2 doubles, Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash outlasted their opponents 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
"We played very good tennis today. We beat a Franklin team that came in at 2-0," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Kemp was down 2-3, then we made a strategic change and he won 10 straight games. Kaiser was able to use the attacking forehand we've been developing in practice. Nathan and Foster earned their first career varsity wins. They are getting better at controlling the middle."
In the loss to the Panthers, the Pioneers picked up their lone point at No. 3 singles, where Kaiser triumphed 7-5, 6-4.
"Bloomington South played a different lineup than expected, and it almost helped us pull out the win," Gurgol said. "South had their No. 1 singles player at doubles for our match. Zach (Applewhite) and Luke (Banet) found the zone in their second set. If we can harness that and build on it, they can become a top area doubles squad.
"Rodski played a player who has a higher ranking and Rodski was up 5-4 in the second set and was tied 9-9 in the superbreaker. He was one volley away from a victory. He's playing some great singles. These close matches are one week away from becoming wins for him."
The Pioneers (1-3) visit Silver Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
.
PROVIDENCE 4, FRANKLIN 1
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. Silas Smith 6-3, 6-0; Jake Rodski (P) d. Caleb Funkhouser 6-4, 6-3; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Pryce Rucker 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Sam Anges-Zion Parkhurst (F) d. Zach Applewhite-Luke Banet 6-0, 6-3; Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash (P) d. Dylan Funkhouser-Joe Ott 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: Chris Lian (BS) d. Kemp 6-1, 6-0; David Ciccu (BS) d. Rodski 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 11-9; Kaiser (P) d. Luke Jovanovic 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Michael Asplund-Nico Walters (BS) d. Applewhite-Banet 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1; Nicky Walker-Alex Walters (BS) d. Huynh-Nash 6-1, 6-4.
.
PIRATES PLACE 2ND
RAMSEY — Charlestown finished second in Saturday's North Harrison Invitational.
Jackson Snelling led the way for the Pirates, winning No. 3 singles, in the eight-team event.
Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright was the runner-up in No. 1 singles, as was Dawson Boyd at No. 2 singles.
