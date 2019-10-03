JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville won its 13th straight sectional title Thursday night. The Red Devils swept Providence 5-0 in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
Jeff won four of the five matches — including all three in singles — in straight sets. Grant Paradowski won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Jared Wells triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Jaden Wells was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Joey Zelli and Charlie Williams won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 while Adam Crawford and Alex Kelley outlasted Gavin Galligan and James Kemp 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Red Devils will face the New Albany Sectional winner at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Michael Hamm 6-1, 6-0; Jared Wells d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Wells d. Sam Bowles 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Joey Zelli-Charlie Williams d. Jake Rodski-Landon Kruer 6-1, 6-4; Adam Crawford-Alex Kelley d. Gavin Galligan-James Kemp 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — New Albany swept its way into the sectional final with a 5-0 win over Corydon Central on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs will try for their 16th consecutive title when they face Lanesville at 4:30 p.m. today in the New Albany Sectional final. The Eagles advanced with a 3-2 triumph over South Central.
Mitchell Meyer led the way for the 'Dogs in their win over the Panthers. He won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while John Fulmer triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and JT Zimmerman 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Noah Johnson and Gavin Hamilton won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Lucas Knoy and Isaac Saegesser triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Thursday's semifinals
NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Mitchell Meyer d. Zeke Hansen 6-0, 6-2; John Fulmer d. Alton Adams 6-0, 6-0; JT Zimmerman d. Samuel Cox 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton d. Peyton Adams-Jake Fields 6-0, 6-2; Lucas Knoy-Isaac Saegesser d. Oliver Zink-Jacob Eve 6-0, 6-1.
LANESVILLE 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.