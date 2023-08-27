NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek swept all five divisions on its way to the team title in Saturday’s New Albany Invitational.
For the Dragons, Camden Smith triumphed at No. 1 singles while Riley Clift was victorious at No. 2 and Austin Franklin at No. 3.
In doubles, Chase Richardson and Cohen Cissell won at No. 1 while Sam McAfee and Evan Voorde triumphed at No. 2 as Silver Creek scored 60 points.
Providence placed second. The Pioneers were paced by Luke Banet and Harrison Folz, who were runners-up at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
