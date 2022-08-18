BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Silver Creek sweeps Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Silver Creek downed Charlestown 5-0 in an early-season matchup of Mid-Southern Conference, and sectional, Wednesday in boys' tennis action.
Sophomore Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons, the reigning league and sectionals champs, in the tennis version of the "Battle of 403" with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dawson Boyd at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, freshman Alex Smith rallied to outlast junior Jackson Snelling 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, freshman Riley Clift topped Ryan Sipes 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
In doubles, Creek's Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson defeated Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1.
At No. 2, Sam McAfee and Cohen Cissell topped Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle 7-5, 6-1.
SILVER CREEK 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Camden Smith d. Dawson Boyd 6-0, 6-1; Alex Smith d. Jackson Snelling 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-1; Riley Clift d. Ryan Sipes 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson 6-1, 6-4; Sam McAfee-Cohen Cissell d. Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle 7-5, 6-1.
FLOYD SWEEPS PIONEERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept Providence 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders didn't drop a set in the victory.
Ben Lammert led the way with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Alex Kemp at No. 1 singles while Riley Doddridge downed Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Preston Bickel defeated Will Stengel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe topped Nathan Huyhn and Foster Nash 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and J Howell defeated Tyler Barnett and Harrison Folz 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Alex Kemp 6-0, 6-2; Riley Doddridge d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Will Stengel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Nathan Huyn-Foster Nash 6-1, 6-1; Nate Hynes-J Howell d. Tyler Barnett-Harrison Folz 6-4, 6-0.
HORNETS STING CUBS
MADISON — Henryville picked up its first victory of the season with a 4-1 win at Madison on Wednesday.
The Hornets swept the singles courts thanks to victories from Carson Conrey, Bradley Eickholtz and Logan Holland.
GENERALS, EASTERN TIE
PEKIN — Clarksville and host Eastern played to a 2-2 tie Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams defaulted a match and each won a pair.
The Generals swept the singles courts. Ethan Neal outlasted Dustin Costin 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Jalen Reyer downed Caden Loughmiller 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 2.
"Ethan Neal played really consistent and tough today and Jalen Reyer played a very aggressive, confident match today as well," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Overall, as a team we continue to improve."
In doubles, Eastern's Gunner Drury and Cooper Logue defeated Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-3, 6-1. The Generals then defaulted at No. 2 doubles.
CLARKSVILLE 2, EASTERN 2
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Dustin Costin 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Jalen Reyer (C) d. Caden Loughmiller 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Eastern defaulted at No. 3.
Doubles: Gunner Drury-Cooper Logue (E) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-3, 6-1; Clarksville defaulted at No. 2.
CORYDON CLIPS NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Corydon Central clipped host New Washington 4-1 Wednesday.
The Mustangs' lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Colin Brown won 6-3, 6-4.