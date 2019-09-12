CLARKSVILLE — Christian Academy won on four of the five courts in a 4-1 win over host Clarksville on Thursday afternoon.
For the Warriors, Caleb Doss won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Caleb Schultz triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3. CAI then picked up a pair of close victories in doubles. Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Andrew Gallman and Sam Wright triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 2.
"We beat a very talented and young Clarksville team. I'm proud of the way my guys battled back," CAI coach Phil Schultz said.
Dakota Capps won 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the Generals.
"I thought we played pretty good, but we need to learn how to win these close ones," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "The match was undecided until the end with the close doubles matches. It could have went either way. Dakota Capps came up and fought big like he usually does, never gives up."
CAI 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Caleb Doss (CAI) d. Elijah Dowell 6-4, 6-2; Dakota Capps (C) d. Bryce Jenkins 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Caleb Schultz (CAI) d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan (CAI) d. Jalen Reyer-Jake Cummings 6-3, 6-4; Andrew Gallman-Sam Wright (CAI) d. Terry Morgan-Caleb Cummings 6-2, 5-7, 10-4.
BRAVES ROUT RAMS
PAOLI — Borden rolled to a 4-1 win over host Paoli on Thursday.
The Braves (8-2) picked up victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and on both doubles courts. At No. 2 singles, Mason Carter won 6-4, 7-5 while Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. AJ Agnew and CJ Colley won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Ryan Adams and Sterling Mikel triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, PAOLI 1
Singles: M. Stroud (P) d. Mason LaGrange 4-6, 6-4, 10-5; Mason Carter (B) d. K. Yother 6-4, 7-5; Kaden Holmes (B) d. I. McBride 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-CJ Colley (B) d. Tanner Come-B. Cook 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Adams-Sterling Mikel (B) won 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).
