CLARKSVILLE — The Christian Academy boys' tennis team edged host Clarksville 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors won both doubles matches and also picked up one point in singles.
In singles, Devin Killion outlasted Luke Tyler 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 at No. 2. In doubles, Landon Smith and Denver Butler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Isaiah Gilbert and Nate Hirschy triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Both of the Generals' points game in singles. Jaxson Brooks defeated Zach Hamby 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Tavian Utrera outlasted Ben Wells 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 at No. 3.
"We lost a really tight match tonight that could have gone either way," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our singles players really battled and fought hard. I felt the doubles teams didn't fight as hard as usual, but this was still an overall good effort."
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Jaxson Brooks (CL) d. Zach Hambry 6-3, 6-2; Devin Killion (CAI) d. Luke Tyler 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Tavian Utrera (CL) d. Ben Wells 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.
Doubles: Landon Smith-Denver Butler (CAI) d. Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker 6-0, 6-0; Isaiah Gilbert-Nate Hirschy (CAI) d. Brody Hagan-Drake Rupprecht 6-1, 6-0.
BRAVES BLANK RAMS
PAOLI — Visiting Borden blanked Paoli 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the unbeaten Braves (11-0) with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Kasym Nash and Brady Peine picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, PAOLI 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Kirkland Hughes (P) 6-1, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Jonny Shellenberger (P) 6-1, 6-3; Brady Peine (B) d. Dakota Mousty (P) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Colton Henderson and Blaze Knapp (P) 6-3, 6-3; Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick (B) d. Chad Sullivan and Klay Turner (P) 6-4, 7-5.
PIRATES OUST EASTERN
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Eastern 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates didn't drop a set in the victory.
Jackson Snelling and Maddox Warren won at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while Leyton Guernsey picked up a victory via default at No. 3.
Trevor Rothbauer and Ryan Sipes won at No. 1 doubles while Josiah Richardson and Zeke Seng triumphed at No. 2.
