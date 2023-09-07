CLARKSVILLE — The Christian Academy boys' tennis team edged host Clarksville 3-2 Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors won both doubles matches and also picked up one point in singles.

In singles, Devin Killion outlasted Luke Tyler 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 at No. 2. In doubles, Landon Smith and Denver Butler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Isaiah Gilbert and Nate Hirschy triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.

Both of the Generals' points game in singles. Jaxson Brooks defeated Zach Hamby 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Tavian Utrera outlasted Ben Wells 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 at No. 3.

"We lost a really tight match tonight that could have gone either way," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Our singles players really battled and fought hard. I felt the doubles teams didn't fight as hard as usual, but this was still an overall good effort."

.

CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 2

Singles: Jaxson Brooks (CL) d. Zach Hambry 6-3, 6-2; Devin Killion (CAI) d. Luke Tyler 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Tavian Utrera (CL) d. Ben Wells 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.

Doubles: Landon Smith-Denver Butler (CAI) d. Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker 6-0, 6-0; Isaiah Gilbert-Nate Hirschy (CAI) d. Brody Hagan-Drake Rupprecht 6-1, 6-0.

.

BRAVES BLANK RAMS

PAOLI — Visiting Borden blanked Paoli 5-0 Thursday afternoon.

Judd Missi led the way for the unbeaten Braves (11-0) with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Kasym Nash and Brady Peine picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.

.

BORDEN 5, PAOLI 0

Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Kirkland Hughes (P) 6-1, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Jonny Shellenberger (P) 6-1, 6-3; Brady Peine (B) d. Dakota Mousty (P) 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Colton Henderson and Blaze Knapp (P) 6-3, 6-3; Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick (B) d. Chad Sullivan and Klay Turner (P) 6-4, 7-5.

.

PIRATES OUST EASTERN

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Eastern 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon. 

The Pirates didn't drop a set in the victory. 

Jackson Snelling and Maddox Warren won at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while Leyton Guernsey picked up a victory via default at No. 3. 

Trevor Rothbauer and Ryan Sipes won at No. 1 doubles while Josiah Richardson and Zeke Seng triumphed at No. 2. 

 

Tags

Trending Video