NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy edged visiting Corydon Central 3-2 in its season-opener Monday.
The Warriors received three-set victories from Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles and freshman Tate Hickman at No. 2 singles. Whitten won 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 while Hickman triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 10-5.
CAI's No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan won 6-0, 6-1.
REBELS OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Southwestern edged Clarksville 3-2 in the Generals' season-opener Monday afternoon.
"I think this was a great start and perfect first match, they were tough," Generals head coach Stephen Welcher said.
Clarksville's victories came from Elijah Dowell, who won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and its No. 1 doubles team of Aiden Craig and Saul Tatum, who triumphed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. It was Dowell's first victory since he was seriously injured in an auto accident last September.
"Elijah Dowel played his first match back since the accident and was extremely focused and played well," Welcher said. "Aiden Craig and Saul Tatum won a seesaw, tight three-setter. I am pleased how they regained focus to pull out the victory. Overall, we will be working on being more aggressive, I thought we played not to lose too often."
SOUTHWESTERN 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Jordan DeAtley (S) d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-2; Elijah Dowel (C) d. Carter Harmon 6-2, 6-2; Branden Helton (S) d. Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Aiden Craig-Saul Tatum (C) d. Tyler Simpson-Taner Jacobs 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Mason Lichlyter-Jeremiah Loos (S) d. Pau Martinez-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-3.
