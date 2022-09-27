HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville celebrated its Senior Day with a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday afternoon.
All of the Hornets’ seven seniors — Gavin Brucker, Carson Conrey, Braydon Dobbs, Bradley Eickholtz, Logan Holland, Darin Montgomery and Cade Riley — picked up wins.
BRAVES SWEEP GENERALS
BORDEN — Borden closed out its regular season with a 5-0 sweep of Clarksville on Monday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves (18-1) with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles while Judd Missi downed Saul Tatum 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Kylan Nash defeated Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner beat Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. The Generals forfeited at No. 2.
"We lost to a very good team. This was a great tune-up right before sectionals and I thought we played well," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
BORDEN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-0; Judd Missi d. Saul Tatum 6-1, 6-0; Kylan Nash d. Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1; Clarksville forfeited No. 2 doubles.
CREEK SWEEPS ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Silver Creek swept New Albany 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons by outlasting John Fulmer 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Alex Smith defeated Sam Seigel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Riley Clift edged Cooper Anderson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson outlasted Gavin Hamilton and Ben Seigel 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 at No. 1 while Cohen Cissell and Sam McAfee downed Blaine Hamilton and Caleb Bradshaw 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
SILVER CREEK 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Camden Smith d. John Fulmer 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Alex Smith d. Sam Seigel 6-2, 6-0; Riley Clift d. Cooper Anderson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Gavin Hamilton-Ben Seigel 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; Cohen Cissell-Sam McAfee d. Blaine Hamilton-Caleb Bradshaw 6-3, 6-1.
REBELS DOWN CHARLESTOWN
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Southwestern swept Charlestown 5-0 Monday afternoon.
