HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville celebrated its Senior Day with a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday afternoon. 

All of the Hornets’ seven seniors — Gavin Brucker, Carson Conrey, Braydon Dobbs, Bradley Eickholtz, Logan Holland, Darin Montgomery and Cade Riley — picked up wins. 

BRAVES SWEEP GENERALS 

BORDEN — Borden closed out its regular season with a 5-0 sweep of Clarksville on Monday afternoon. 

AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves (18-1) with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles while Judd Missi downed Saul Tatum 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Kylan Nash defeated Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. 

In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner beat Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. The Generals forfeited at No. 2.   

"We lost to a very good team. This was a great tune-up right before sectionals and I thought we played well," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. 

BORDEN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0

     Singles: AJ Agnew d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-0; Judd Missi d. Saul Tatum 6-1, 6-0; Kylan Nash d. Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-3.

     Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1; Clarksville forfeited No. 2 doubles.

CREEK SWEEPS ‘DOGS 

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Silver Creek swept New Albany 5-0 Monday afternoon.

Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons by outlasting John Fulmer 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Alex Smith defeated Sam Seigel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Riley Clift edged Cooper Anderson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3. 

In doubles, Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson outlasted Gavin Hamilton and Ben Seigel 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 at No. 1 while Cohen Cissell and Sam McAfee downed Blaine Hamilton and Caleb Bradshaw 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. 

SILVER CREEK 5, NEW ALBANY 0

     Singles: Camden Smith d. John Fulmer 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Alex Smith d. Sam Seigel 6-2, 6-0; Riley Clift d. Cooper Anderson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. 

     Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Gavin Hamilton-Ben Seigel 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; Cohen Cissell-Sam McAfee d. Blaine Hamilton-Caleb Bradshaw 6-3, 6-1. 

REBELS DOWN CHARLESTOWN

CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Southwestern swept Charlestown 5-0 Monday afternoon. 

