SELLERSBURG — The Borden boys’ tennis team proved postseason ready Wednesday in the Silver Creek Sectional. The Braves — 4-1 winners during the regular-season against a 12-3 Charlestown squad — were on their game against the Pirates for a 5-0 victory, setting up a battle with Silver Creek in today’s championship match.
“We showed up ready and focused the way we needed to be. I was pleased with our effort. Our No. 1 bounced back from a loss [to the Pirates] earlier this season and everyone else won big,” Borden coach Josh Nale said. “That’s the mountain we want to climb. We talk about that every day.”
The host Dragons (12-2) defeated Henryville 4-1 and will be playing for their 28th straight sectional title.
“It was difficult coming in. It’s going to be really difficult tomorrow. This is the most competitive this sectional has been in a few years. We’re trying to continue the tradition but these teams have had great seasons. Henryville had a great season and Borden continues to have a great season,” Silver Creek coach Ben Ahlbrand said.
The Dragons’ Grant Miller and Lucas Densford at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively helped get the Dragons’ off to a strong start.
“My No. 1 and 2 singles took care of business from the get-go, setting the tone for us,” Ahlbrand said.
For Borden, Mason LaGrange avenged a regular-season loss to Michael Gillooly to win 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Mason Carter won his 17th straight at No. 2 singles and Kaden Holmes his 16th consecutive at No. 3. Ryan Adams and A.J. Agnew needed a first-set tiebreak against Chase Wray and Brandon Broady at No. 1 singles and then prevailed 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Nale liked the focus of his team.
“We went over the scores at practice yesterday from last time we played them. Even though we won 4-1, I showed them it was a lot closer than that indicates,” Nale said.
Henryville’s lone win came at No. 3 singles with Zerach Coates winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Josiah French. Henryville’s No. 2 doubles team of Xavier Coates and Taylor Guthrie were on the verge of a win after taking the first set but Jarrett Garr and Colton Young battled for the win.
The Hornets will return all but one senior in 2020.
“We had a good season,” coach Seth Caudill said. “We want to play a tougher schedule. Maybe add a New Albany, Silver Creek or Jeff during the season.”
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
SILVER CREEK 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Zidon Coates (H) 6-1, 6-0; Lucas Densford (SC) d. Drew Lindley 6-1, 6-1; Zerach Coates (H) d. Josiah French (SC) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Noah Keinath-Jon Hurley (SC) d. Dawson Hope-Sam Guernse 6-3, 6-3; Jarrett Garr-Colton Young (SC) def. Xavier Coates-Taylor Guthrie 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
BORDEN 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Mason LaGrange (B) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 6-0; Mason Carter (B) d. Alex Wright 6-4, 6-4; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Dawson Boyd 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-AJ Agnew (B) d. Chase Wray-Brandon Broady 7-6(5), 6-4; CJ Colley-Sterling Mikel (B) def Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
JEFF, PROVIDENCE ADVANCE TO FINALS
JEFFERSONVILLE — The host Red Devils prevailed 4-0 against New Washington, setting up a championship match today against Providence, a 5-0 winner against Clarksville.
Clarksville’s Dakota Capps took a one-set lead early against Pioneers’ freshman Jacob Kaiser, but Kaiser prevailed in a long second set 6-4 before taking the decisive third set 6-0 to give the Pioneers the clean sweep.
The Generals won six games after not winning more than one match in recent years. Coach Steve Welcher has a team comprised of underclassmen. Junior Jacob Cummings at No. 1 doubles is the only player not a sophomore or freshman on the team.
“We were competitive tonight. Next year we’ll be really competitive. We’ve got a lot of guys ready to work. I’m excited,” Welcher said.
For Providence coach Scott Gurgol, his Pioneers are embracing the underdog role against Jeffersonville, a 5-0 winner during an early-season regular-season matchup.
“I think we’ll be very competitive in doubles. I think it’s two equal teams at No. 1 doubles. We’ve got the talent to win at No. 2 doubles but have to play well. I don’t know where we get a singles point on paper,” Gurgol said. “[Grant] Paradowski has two big wins against Seymour and Floyd Central of late. Those are two kids that beat our No. 1 pretty handily. The thing about our No. 2 singles player. He’ll make a lot of shots. He’ll make you win the match.
“I told our team we’ve been focusing on the 10 things that don’t require talent. We’ve highlighted them all season long. Jeff’s more talented. Our guys have to use other intangibles: attitude, effort and smarts.”
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski (J) d. A.J. Walter 6-0, 6-1; Jared Wells (J) d. Sam Stricker 6-0, 6-2; Jaden Wells (J) d. Colin Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Joseph Zelli-Charley Williams (J) d. Garrett Wilson-Jack Giltner 6-0, 6-0.
PROVIDENCE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Dakota Capps 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Samuel Bowles (P) d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Jake Rodski-Landon Kruer (P) d. Jalen Reyer-Jacob Cummings 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Galligan-James Kemp (P) d. Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan 6-0, 6-3.
FLOYD CENTRAL ADVANCES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Fourth-ranked Floyds Knobs advanced 5-0 against Eastern in the first round, winning each match 6-0, 6-0. The Highlanders take on North Harrison today at 5 p.m.
LANESVILLE TOPS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
NEW ALBANY — Lanesville got wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles in addition to No. 2 doubles to edge Christian Academy 3-2 in the New Albany Sectional.
LANESVILLE 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Singles: Caleb Doss (CAI) d. Ethan Schickel 6-3, 6-3; Ethan Patterson (L) d. Jonas Powers 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Ethan Patterson (L) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Myles Morgan-Ethan Sanders (CAI) d. Ben Purdys-Ty Tidstrom 6-4, 6-2; Matt Lintsley-Brayden Keisler (L) d. Andrew Gallman-Sam Wright 6-0, 6-1.
